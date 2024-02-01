[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Thanks JISOO for What She Did for Him During 'Snowdrop' Filming

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In expressed his gratitude to JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK for something she did during the shooting of 'Snowdrop'.On February 1, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR released a video of Jung Hae In on their YouTube channel.In this video, Jung Hae In was seen going through a series of photos showcasing his 12-year fashion journey that were put together by the magazine.One of the photos that he came across was a photo-booth-style photo taken with JISOO, which was taken around the time when they were busily promoting their drama 'Snowdrop' together.Jung Hae In explained, "The photos were snapped while we were goofing around. Not as many photos were taken at that time though. As the photoshoot was fun, I remember that we requested another round of taking pictures. We wanted more."Since it was the photoshoot with Harper's BAZAAR, the magazine asked, "You wore a lot of different outfits on that day. Which one was your favorite?"Jung Hae In answered, "It's got to be that white sweater. You guys managed to capture really nice pictures of me wearing that, so I'll have to go with that one."The next photo was a photo of him in a casual T-shirt-jeans outfit, holding a shotgun in his hand.About the photo, Jung Hae In said, "As far as I remember, JISOO took that photo with a film camera. She used to go around taking photos of everyone on site during the shooting of 'Snowdrop'. She took hundreds of pictures then."He continued, "She used a film camera for all of them. Later, she converted the pictures to digital files, then sent them to each one of us. I felt really grateful to her for that, actually."Starring Jung Hae In and JISOO, JTBC's romance series 'Snowdrop' was one of the most-talked-about series in 2021.(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)