뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Thanks JISOO for What She Did for Him During 'Snowdrop' Filming
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Thanks JISOO for What She Did for Him During 'Snowdrop' Filming

Published 2024.02.01 17:40 Updated 2024.02.01 17:46 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Thanks JISOO for What She Did for Him During 'Snowdrop' Filming
Actor Jung Hae In expressed his gratitude to JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK for something she did during the shooting of 'Snowdrop'. 

On February 1, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR released a video of Jung Hae In on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Jung Hae In was seen going through a series of photos showcasing his 12-year fashion journey that were put together by the magazine.
Jung Hae In
One of the photos that he came across was a photo-booth-style photo taken with JISOO, which was taken around the time when they were busily promoting their drama 'Snowdrop' together. 

Jung Hae In explained, "The photos were snapped while we were goofing around. Not as many photos were taken at that time though. As the photoshoot was fun, I remember that we requested another round of taking pictures. We wanted more." 

Since it was the photoshoot with Harper's BAZAAR, the magazine asked, "You wore a lot of different outfits on that day. Which one was your favorite?"

Jung Hae In answered, "It's got to be that white sweater. You guys managed to capture really nice pictures of me wearing that, so I'll have to go with that one." 
Jung Hae In
The next photo was a photo of him in a casual T-shirt-jeans outfit, holding a shotgun in his hand. 

About the photo, Jung Hae In said, "As far as I remember, JISOO took that photo with a film camera. She used to go around taking photos of everyone on site during the shooting of 'Snowdrop'. She took hundreds of pictures then." 

He continued, "She used a film camera for all of them. Later, she converted the pictures to digital files, then sent them to each one of us. I felt really grateful to her for that, actually." 
 

Starring Jung Hae In and JISOO, JTBC's romance series 'Snowdrop' was one of the most-talked-about series in 2021. 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, 'holyhaein' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지