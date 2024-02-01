[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Says His Fiancee Is the Perfect Match for Him; Yu Jae Seok to Host His Wedding

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Sang Yeob is getting married next month, and his close friend entertainer Yu Jae Seok will be hosting his wedding ceremony.On February 1, reports were released about Lee Sang Yeob's upcoming wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity girlfriend.According to these reports, Lee Sang Yeob is getting married on March 24 at one hotel in Seoul, with Yu Jae Seok as the host.It was last October when Lee Sang Yeob first spoke about his marriage.On MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Lee Sang Yeob shyly stated, "I'm getting married next year. We've been together for about nine months now. It wasn't like we said, 'Let's get married!' but it all happened naturally. We just found ourselves making a reservation at a wedding hall one day."Then, about a week ago, Lee Sang Yeob detailed his love story on KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant' while speaking with his good friend entertainer Jang Sung-kyu.Lee Sang Yeob said to Jang Sung-kyu, "Even though my wedding's approaching soon, I'm not that busy. My fiancée is organizing and taking care of everything. I hate the fact that I'm no help despite physically being there for her. I appreciate her for the efforts, but it leaves me with a sense of guilt. I feel terrible."Nodding, Jang Sung-kyu commented, "Yeah, I wasn't good enough for my wife at the time of our wedding as well that she too handled all the arrangements and responsibilities. We, guys, are simply no help," then chuckled.He continued, "My wife was pregnant with Ha-jun at the same too. You two aren't expecting or anything, right?"Lee Sang Yeob laughed and told him, "No, no. Just like how we ended up here, as a couple that's about to get married, without even realizing it ourselves, we're also going to let things unfold naturally when it comes to our baby plans."Afterward, Lee Sang Yeob expressed immense love for his wife-to-be, "Simply put, she's all about me. Now that I think about it, everything simply fell into place, and that's why I felt so comfortable being with her. She was the perfect match for me from day one."He resumed, "If I had ever gotten feelings like, 'What if she was like this? Shouldn't she be like that?' then I wouldn't have felt the same way about her. When I'm with her, I feel like myself, really comfortable and all. We're like best friends."Born in 1983, 40-year-old Lee Sang Yeob made his debut with KBS' drama 'A Happy Woman' in 2007.(Credit= UB Management Group, KBS Fun Staurant, 'sangyeob' Instagram)(SBS Star)