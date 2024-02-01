뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Says His Fiancee Is the Perfect Match for Him; Yu Jae Seok to Host His Wedding
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Says His Fiancee Is the Perfect Match for Him; Yu Jae Seok to Host His Wedding

Published 2024.02.01 16:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yeob Says His Fiancee Is the Perfect Match for Him; Yu Jae Seok to Host His Wedding
Actor Lee Sang Yeob is getting married next month, and his close friend entertainer Yu Jae Seok will be hosting his wedding ceremony. 

On February 1, reports were released about Lee Sang Yeob's upcoming wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity girlfriend. 

According to these reports, Lee Sang Yeob is getting married on March 24 at one hotel in Seoul, with Yu Jae Seok as the host. 
Lee Sang Yeob
It was last October when Lee Sang Yeob first spoke about his marriage. 

On MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Lee Sang Yeob shyly stated, "I'm getting married next year. We've been together for about nine months now. It wasn't like we said, 'Let's get married!' but it all happened naturally. We just found ourselves making a reservation at a wedding hall one day." 
Lee Sang Yeob
Then, about a week ago, Lee Sang Yeob detailed his love story on KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant' while speaking with his good friend entertainer Jang Sung-kyu. 

Lee Sang Yeob said to Jang Sung-kyu, "Even though my wedding's approaching soon, I'm not that busy. My fiancée is organizing and taking care of everything. I hate the fact that I'm no help despite physically being there for her. I appreciate her for the efforts, but it leaves me with a sense of guilt. I feel terrible." 

Nodding, Jang Sung-kyu commented, "Yeah, I wasn't good enough for my wife at the time of our wedding as well that she too handled all the arrangements and responsibilities. We, guys, are simply no help," then chuckled.   

He continued, "My wife was pregnant with Ha-jun at the same too. You two aren't expecting or anything, right?" 

Lee Sang Yeob laughed and told him, "No, no. Just like how we ended up here, as a couple that's about to get married, without even realizing it ourselves, we're also going to let things unfold naturally when it comes to our baby plans." 
Lee Sang Yeob
Afterward, Lee Sang Yeob expressed immense love for his wife-to-be, "Simply put, she's all about me. Now that I think about it, everything simply fell into place, and that's why I felt so comfortable being with her. She was the perfect match for me from day one." 

He resumed, "If I had ever gotten feelings like, 'What if she was like this? Shouldn't she be like that?' then I wouldn't have felt the same way about her. When I'm with her, I feel like myself, really comfortable and all. We're like best friends."  
Lee Sang Yeob
Born in 1983, 40-year-old Lee Sang Yeob made his debut with KBS' drama 'A Happy Woman' in 2007. 

(Credit= UB Management Group, KBS Fun Staurant, 'sangyeob' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지