[SBS Star] Jessi's Past Remarks about Jay Park Resurface as She Leaves His Agency after 9 Months
Published 2024.02.01 14:24 View Count
Hip-hop artist Jessi parted ways with MORE VISION, a record label founded by another hip-hop artist, Jay Park.

On January 31, MORE VISION announced the termination of Jessi's exclusive contract with the agency.

"MORE VISION and Jessi have mutually concluded to terminate the exclusive management contract. MORE VISION will continue to support Jessi's endeavors, and we truly appreciate your unwavering interest and support for Jessi's future.", said the agency.
Jessi & Jay Park
After leaving singer PSY's agency, P NATION, in July 2022, Jessi joined MORE VISION in April 2023.

She made a comeback with the release of 'Gum' in October but then canceled her scheduled music show appearances; the agency explained she had health issues. 
Jessi & Jay Park
Then, rumors started to spread that Jessi and MORE VISION were in conflict and that this was the real reason she canceled her music show appearances.

In December, one news outlet reported that Jessi was in the process of terminating her contract with MORE VISION; both Jessi and Jay Park responded via their Instagram account, noting that it was 'nonsense' and they were on good terms.
Jessi & Jay Park
However, not long after they denied it, Jessi and MORE VISION have now officially parted ways; as a result, Jessi's previous comments about Jay Park and his agency are getting attention.

Jessi appeared on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show in November and talked about MORE VISION and P NATION; "P NATION is like a military organization, while MORE VISION gives their artists more freedom. But I think all the agencies are quite the same.", she said.

When asked which agency founders she prefers, PSY or Jay Park, Jessi said, "I don't like either of them."

Jessi was asked again who she would save if the two were drowning in a pool; she replied, "I'll just stay in the back. Let them find a way to survive on their own! It's been hard enough for me to keep myself alive!"
Jessi & Jay Park
Jessi also appeared on Jay Park's YouTube channel in October and told him, "I don't want to be stuck with one label. I want to try out different companies and learn how other people work."

Jessi added she had one wish for MORE VISION, pointed at Jay Park, and said, "You don't talk enough."

"I wish you were more energetic. I know it could feel like faking, or you wouldn't want to do that because that's not your style, but please show some energy when it comes to work.", she said.
 

(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' 'JAY PARK' YouTube, 'jessicah_o' 'moresojuplease' 'more vision.kr' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
