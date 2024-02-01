뉴스
[SBS Star] YUNA Recalls the Day ITZY Members Received a Designer Bag & Handwritten Letter from IU
YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY talked about the time when all members of the group received a special gift from soloist IU. 

On January 31 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', YUNA joined as the day's guest. 
On this day, YUNA told the hosts and other guests about the time when IU melted her heart. 

YUNA shared, "ITZY once performed at IU's concert as the opening act. We felt so honored to be performing at her concert that we couldn't stop talking about how honored we felt as we were waiting for the concert to begin." 

She continued, "When we went into our waiting room, we were surprised with some gifts. There was a shopping bag for each of us, along with a handwritten letter. We were confused at first, but it turned out they were gifts for us from IU!"; she could not hide her excitement from this point. 

Sounding excited, YUNA went on, "The more surprising thing was that the bags were all from a different brand. I got one from 'B' brand and I absolutely loved it. IU basically had chosen brands and bags that would match each of us." 
After that, YUNA got out the handwritten letter from IU and read out one part of it to everyone in the studio. 

It said, "Since you are 'sparkling' beautiful to me, I got you a bag that is less 'plain'. I hope you like it." 

Describing the bag afterward, YUNA exclaimed, "It was a denim bag with studs, a very shiny kind. As soon as I saw the bag, I was like, 'She knows me so well!' It was totally my type. I was deeply moved on that day." 
It was back in September 2022 when ITZY was invited to perform at IU's concert; ITZY performed the group's hit tracks 'DALLA DALLA' and 'SNEAKERS' during the opening. 

Following the concert, all five members of ITZY―YUNA, RYUJIN, YEJI, LIA and CHAERYEONG―shared their overwhelming happiness with fans online. 

▶ [SBS Star] Each ITZY Member Share How Happy They Feel to Have Guested at IU's Concert
Another sweet and thoughtful act of IU is also melting the hearts of fans. 

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, '_IUofficial' 'ITZYofficial' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
