[SBS Star] "I Went to This Restaurant, and She Was..." Daniel Henney Reveals How He Met His Wife

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American actor Daniel Henney shared his sweet love story with Japanese-American actress wife Ru Kumagai.On January 30 episode of JTBC's television show 'Actors Club' (literal title), actor Noh Sang-hyun and Daniel Henney were seen meeting up in California, the United States, as Noh Sang-hyun had a meeting with the Walt Disney Company.While speaking about working in Hollywood, Daniel Henney told Noh Sang-hyun that he has auditioned for over 500 times for Hollywood projects.After that, Daniel Henney mentioned his most recent audition, which got him feeling quite upset, "You know I recently got married, right? So, I was on a trip to Paris with my wife. While on my trip, I received a call for an audition. I had to send them the audition tape right away."The actor continued, "I was at a hotel at that time. I didn't have enough time for everything, but I decided to do it because it was for a huge project, a big movie. I was like, 'Okay, I'll cancel all my travel plans and do my best to get this part.' So, I changed my hotel room, re-arranged furniture, set up the right kind of background, quickly memorized all the lines, and give it my all for the audition tape. They didn't get back to me though."He went on, "It's normal that they don't get back to you if you don't pass the audition, but it ruined a day I was supposed to spend with my wife, you know. I got angry and called my manager, asking, 'Can you ask them why I didn't get the part?' Apparently, they were like, 'He's excellent, and we did like him. But it just didn't seem like we were heading the same direction.' Vague, right? I definitely needed more detail than that! Even if it meant I was going to get hurt, I needed to know more, so I asked further. Their response was basically that I was too old for the role."He then stated that his wife's love and support helped him get through those tough emotions, "I was talking with my wife about it afterward, and she was like, 'It's okay. You can keep trying. It's all going to work out well.' The combination of her words and the happy smiles of my dogs brought a sense of calm to my mind."Since Daniel Henney brought up about his wife, Noh Sang-hyun wondered how the two met.When asked, Daniel Henney said with a shy smile, "Well, it was a pretty long time ago. I had broken up with my girlfriend. Then, I happened to go to this restaurant. There she was, working at the restaurant. I really liked her, so I kept going back to the restaurant."His love story was unfortunately cut off there; it was said that the rest of the story was going to be unveiled in the next episode, leaving everyone curious.(Credit= JTBC Actors Club, 'rukumagai' Instagram)(SBS Star)