뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Geng Describes How Stressful & Unhappy His Days as a Member of Super Junior Were
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Geng Describes How Stressful & Unhappy His Days as a Member of Super Junior Were

Published 2024.01.31 14:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Geng Describes How Stressful & Unhappy His Days as a Member of Super Junior Were
K-pop boy group Super Junior's former Chinese member Han Geng described how tough things were for him when he was a member of the group. 

On January 29, Han Geng's interview was released on Hong Kong television network's YouTube channel. 

In this interview, Han Geng spoke about working in Korea, under SM Entertainment as one of the members of Super Junior. 

Han Geng said, "I don't come from a wealthy family. That's why I joined SM Entertainment, to make good money from fame. I signed a contract with them at the age of 19. It was a 13-year contract." 

Then, he referred to his contract with SM Entertainment as a 'slave' contract, then added, "After signing my 13-year contract with them, my dad cried. He was like, 'I sold my child to them.'" 
Han Geng
All entertainment companies in Korea operate a system where they invest a large amount of money to trainees and cover their investment with the money they earn in the first couple of months or years of their activities in the industry. 

Even though SM Entertainment adhered to the standard contract, Han Geng expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "During my first year after debuting, I had to give back a portion of my earnings to SM Entertainment. I used to receive monthly allowances from them as a trainee, but my monthly income in my debut year was lower than that."

Since he was not happy, Han Geng decided to leave the agency for good; he claimed that he even worried that he might take his own life one day at that time. 

Han Geng then detailed his decision to leave Super Junior and SM Entertainment, saying, "It was an excellent choice. Returning to my hometown in China allowed me to build a career in acting. It was nice." 

While transitioning from a K-pop star to an actor, he said he went through many trials and errors, but he worked hard because he wanted to prove that he could pursue acting in China. 

At the end of the interview, Han Geng shared, "My work experiences in Korea definitely contributed to my personal growth. I had a difficult time for sure, but I do feel grateful for the hard times," ending the interview on the positive note. 
Han Geng
Han Geng
After a 2-year training at SM Entertainment, Han Geng made debut as a member of Super Junior in November 2005; he was part of Super Junior from 2005 until 2009. 

In December 2009, Han Geng initiated legal action against SM Entertainment seeking the termination of his contract. Subsequently, he returned to China to focus on his solo career. 

The official confirmation of Han Geng's departure from SM Entertainment occurred in September 2011, following a mutual agreement between both parties.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, '鳳凰衛視PhoenixTV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지