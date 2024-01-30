[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Reminisce About Shooting 'The Heirs' Together 11 Years Ago

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Hyung Sik and actress Park Shin Hye reminisced about filming 'The Heirs' together during their recent interview.On January 30, one fashion magazine released Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's interview online.At the beginning of this interview, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye mentioned reuniting for their current project 'Doctor Slump' for the first time in over 10 years since they starred in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Heirs' in 2013.In 'The Heirs', Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye acted as school friends 'Myung-soo' and 'Eun-sang'; they attended Jeguk High School together.When the two stars recalled filming 'The Heirs' with each other, they both showed happy smiles.As they smiled, the interviewer curiously asked Park Hyung Sik, "'The Heirs' pretty much marked the start of your acting career. What feelings come to mind when you reflect on yourself from that time?"Park Hyung Sik answered, "2013 was a hectic year for me. I was doing the television show 'Real Men', going on concert tours and even participating in musicals. I had to film 'The Heirs' on top of all that. I had no days off then."He resumed, "I had a quite short screen time on 'The Heirs' though, so I only shot like a scene a day. I would usually arrive, then act, making my character's unique sounds, then leave as soon as I hear the director go, 'Cut!'"With a chuckle, he added, "Seeing me like that, Minho and Woo Bin were always like, 'What? Are you leaving already? Is that a Hollywood style?' and laugh. I do feel sad about not accumulating enough on-site memories during the shooting of 'The Heirs'."Then, the interviewer commented, "Oh, okay. That means you basically managed to properly create your memories with Shin Hye for the first time this time, right? What kind of actress is she?"Park Hyung Sik responded, "Yeah, you're right. I was so busy with my own acting that I wasn't able to pay attention to anything else back then. I now finally got to see what Shin Hye is like on site, and I was impressed. I tend to find 'emotional' acting difficult. So, I have to immerse myself in emotions and go through a complex buildup process to bring them out."He continued, "But Shin Hye was different. She pulled out the right kind of emotions like there were specific buttons for them. I don't mean it like she expresses her emotions like a robot; she's so natural at it. Watching her made me learn; I learned a lot from her."Next, Park Shin Hye spoke about her experience of working with Park Hyung Sik on 'The Heirs,' then 'Doctor Slump'."Back then, Hyung Sik was really busy. He used to come straight to the site from the airport after touring abroad. Despite being crazy hectic, he never once failed to memorize his lines. It was fascinating to see that. I've never seen him frowning as well, which made me think how great of a personality he had.""When I met Hyung Sik again, I realized that he still had the same good personality as he had before. He is gentle and is good at accommodating others' opinions. Our chemistry was great, making me feel comfortable throughout 'Doctor Slump' shooting."(Credit= SBS The Heirs, JTBC Doctor Slump)(SBS Star)