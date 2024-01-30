뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Reminisce About Shooting 'The Heirs' Together 11 Years Ago
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Reminisce About Shooting 'The Heirs' Together 11 Years Ago

Published 2024.01.30 18:25 Updated 2024.01.30 18:33 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & Park Shin Hye Reminisce About Shooting 'The Heirs' Together 11 Years Ago
Actor Park Hyung Sik and actress Park Shin Hye reminisced about filming 'The Heirs' together during their recent interview. 

On January 30, one fashion magazine released Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's interview online. 

At the beginning of this interview, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye mentioned reuniting for their current project 'Doctor Slump' for the first time in over 10 years since they starred in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Heirs' in 2013. 

In 'The Heirs', Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye acted as school friends 'Myung-soo' and 'Eun-sang'; they attended Jeguk High School together. 

When the two stars recalled filming 'The Heirs' with each other, they both showed happy smiles. 
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye
As they smiled, the interviewer curiously asked Park Hyung Sik, "'The Heirs' pretty much marked the start of your acting career. What feelings come to mind when you reflect on yourself from that time?" 

Park Hyung Sik answered, "2013 was a hectic year for me. I was doing the television show 'Real Men', going on concert tours and even participating in musicals. I had to film 'The Heirs' on top of all that. I had no days off then." 

He resumed, "I had a quite short screen time on 'The Heirs' though, so I only shot like a scene a day. I would usually arrive, then act, making my character's unique sounds, then leave as soon as I hear the director go, 'Cut!'" 

With a chuckle, he added, "Seeing me like that, Minho and Woo Bin were always like, 'What? Are you leaving already? Is that a Hollywood style?' and laugh. I do feel sad about not accumulating enough on-site memories during the shooting of 'The Heirs'." 
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye
Then, the interviewer commented, "Oh, okay. That means you basically managed to properly create your memories with Shin Hye for the first time this time, right? What kind of actress is she?" 

Park Hyung Sik responded, "Yeah, you're right. I was so busy with my own acting that I wasn't able to pay attention to anything else back then. I now finally got to see what Shin Hye is like on site, and I was impressed. I tend to find 'emotional' acting difficult. So, I have to immerse myself in emotions and go through a complex buildup process to bring them out."

He continued, "But Shin Hye was different. She pulled out the right kind of emotions like there were specific buttons for them. I don't mean it like she expresses her emotions like a robot; she's so natural at it. Watching her made me learn; I learned a lot from her." 
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye
Next, Park Shin Hye spoke about her experience of working with Park Hyung Sik on 'The Heirs,' then 'Doctor Slump'. 

"Back then, Hyung Sik was really busy. He used to come straight to the site from the airport after touring abroad. Despite being crazy hectic, he never once failed to memorize his lines. It was fascinating to see that. I've never seen him frowning as well, which made me think how great of a personality he had." 

"When I met Hyung Sik again, I realized that he still had the same good personality as he had before. He is gentle and is good at accommodating others' opinions. Our chemistry was great, making me feel comfortable throughout 'Doctor Slump' shooting." 
Park Hyung Sik
(Credit= SBS The Heirs, JTBC Doctor Slump) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지