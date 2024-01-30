[SBS Star] "We Haven't Been Taking Breaks Since…" (G)I-DLE Members Speak about Their Non-Stop Schedule

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE members opened up about their non-stop schedule and the reason behind it.On January 30, SOYEON, SHUHUA, and MIYEON of (G)I-DLE made a guest appearance on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', hosted by comedian Lee Eunji.During the opening of the show, the host asked, "You guys were on this show in May when you released 'Queencard', right? It feels like (G)I-DLE never rest. Does your group ever take breaks? SOYEON, can you tell me?""We've been working non-stop since we released 'Queencard'. But you know, we have to. It's an important time for us.", SOYEON replied, and MIYEON nodded.When the host mentioned that she had never seen the trio doing a schedule together, MIYEON remarked, "We three are an uncommon combination."SOYEON said, "This is my favorite combination of members. SHUHUA and I get along well. We don't get in the way or bother each other. We can be a little awkward when we're alone, but MIYEON fixes it, creating a perfect harmony."; as she said, MIYEON smiled proudly at the camera."Well, you can take a break sometimes because we're comfortable together.", SHUHUA playfully remarked to MIYEON, making everyone laugh.During the show, the host asked SOYEON how she came up with the catchy chorus of 'Super Lady', the title track of (G)I-DLE's recently released album."It's a bit embarrassing, but it just comes to my mind when I see (G)I-DLE members.", SOYEON replied."As K-pop singers, we consider performance the most important. We (G)I-DLE came with this song to show an amazing performance.", she said confidently, adding that they are determined to become stage masters.MIYEON said, "I always get the parts that focus on singing because I'm the vocalist in our group. But in 'Super Lady', I got the part where I can captivate the audience. I liked it because it showed a new side of me."(Credit= Cube Entertainment, 'KBS CoolFM' YouTube)(SBS Star)