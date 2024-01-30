뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Haven't Been Taking Breaks Since…" (G)I-DLE Members Speak about Their Non-Stop Schedule
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We Haven't Been Taking Breaks Since…" (G)I-DLE Members Speak about Their Non-Stop Schedule

Published 2024.01.30 18:00 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Haven't Been Taking Breaks Since…" (G)I-DLE Members Speak about Their Non-Stop Schedule
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE members opened up about their non-stop schedule and the reason behind it.

On January 30, SOYEON, SHUHUA, and MIYEON of (G)I-DLE made a guest appearance on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', hosted by comedian Lee Eunji.

During the opening of the show, the host asked, "You guys were on this show in May when you released 'Queencard', right? It feels like (G)I-DLE never rest. Does your group ever take breaks? SOYEON, can you tell me?"

"We've been working non-stop since we released 'Queencard'. But you know, we have to. It's an important time for us.", SOYEON replied, and MIYEON nodded.
(G)I-DLE
When the host mentioned that she had never seen the trio doing a schedule together, MIYEON remarked, "We three are an uncommon combination."

SOYEON said, "This is my favorite combination of members. SHUHUA and I get along well. We don't get in the way or bother each other. We can be a little awkward when we're alone, but MIYEON fixes it, creating a perfect harmony."; as she said, MIYEON smiled proudly at the camera.

"Well, you can take a break sometimes because we're comfortable together.", SHUHUA playfully remarked to MIYEON, making everyone laugh.
(G)I-DLE
During the show, the host asked SOYEON how she came up with the catchy chorus of 'Super Lady', the title track of (G)I-DLE's recently released album.

"It's a bit embarrassing, but it just comes to my mind when I see (G)I-DLE members.", SOYEON replied.

"As K-pop singers, we consider performance the most important. We (G)I-DLE came with this song to show an amazing performance.", she said confidently, adding that they are determined to become stage masters.

MIYEON said, "I always get the parts that focus on singing because I'm the vocalist in our group. But in 'Super Lady', I got the part where I can captivate the audience. I liked it because it showed a new side of me."
(G)I-DLE
(Credit= Cube Entertainment, 'KBS CoolFM' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지