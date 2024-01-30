뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Don't Want to Be Forgotten" BAMBAM Mentions Upcoming Return of GOT7
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We Don't Want to Be Forgotten" BAMBAM Mentions Upcoming Return of GOT7

Published 2024.01.30 17:01 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Don't Want to Be Forgotten" BAMBAM Mentions Upcoming Return of GOT7
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 spoke about the group's upcoming return. 

Recently, BAMBAM sat down for an interview with news outlet Sports Seoul. 

Since BAMBAM has been meeting fans worldwide through a world tour last September, he was asked about the tour during the interview. 

Specifically, he was asked about performing in his home country Thailand; he impressively sold out 50,000 seats in Bangkok, living up to the title of 'Thailand Prince'. 

BAMBAM said, "It would be a lie to say that I can't feel how popular I am in Thailand. I'm always grateful for being treated like a national star. I'll keep doing my best to climb higher. At the same time, I'll try to stay as my current self, not becoming a different person along the way."
BAMBAM
Then, the interviewer brought up the fact that it was GOT7's 10th debut anniversary this month, then said, "It must be a meaningful year for you guys." 

BAMBAM answered, "Time has passed quickly. Looking back, we've accomplished a lot. It really feels like I've worked hard. The past three years, focusing on individual activities, made our 10th anniversary even more precious, I think."

With JAY B and JINYOUNG currently serving in the military, a complete group comeback this year will not be possible. 

However, BAMBAM hinted at his anticipation for the return of the group after completing their military service.

"We don't want to be forgotten. A full group comeback is something we're consistently discussing with each other. We've prepared certain things as well. But first, we'll all have to wait for the discharge of the members from the military. I hope everyone will patiently wait until next year." 
BAMBAM
Because of this reason, BAMBAM said that he plans to engage in diverse activities as a soloist in 2024. 

BAMBAM stated, "It's natural for any solo artists to fill the stage all alone. On stage, I would like to well-blend the stuff that people will like with my own musical color." 

At the end of his interview, BAMBAM shared his word to IGOT7 (GOT7's fandom), "I'm honestly so thankful for your endless love and support. But I feel terrible for not being able to do anything special for our 10th debut anniversary. Please know that GOT7 hasn't disbanded. So, don't be sad."  

He ended his message to IGOT7 by saying, "Each of us will be actively participating in individual activities this year, so let's enjoy 2024 together!" 
BAMBAM
(Credit= 'bambamxabyss' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지