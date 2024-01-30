[SBS Star] "We Don't Want to Be Forgotten" BAMBAM Mentions Upcoming Return of GOT7

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 spoke about the group's upcoming return.Recently, BAMBAM sat down for an interview with news outlet Sports Seoul.Since BAMBAM has been meeting fans worldwide through a world tour last September, he was asked about the tour during the interview.Specifically, he was asked about performing in his home country Thailand; he impressively sold out 50,000 seats in Bangkok, living up to the title of 'Thailand Prince'.BAMBAM said, "It would be a lie to say that I can't feel how popular I am in Thailand. I'm always grateful for being treated like a national star. I'll keep doing my best to climb higher. At the same time, I'll try to stay as my current self, not becoming a different person along the way."Then, the interviewer brought up the fact that it was GOT7's 10th debut anniversary this month, then said, "It must be a meaningful year for you guys."BAMBAM answered, "Time has passed quickly. Looking back, we've accomplished a lot. It really feels like I've worked hard. The past three years, focusing on individual activities, made our 10th anniversary even more precious, I think."With JAY B and JINYOUNG currently serving in the military, a complete group comeback this year will not be possible.However, BAMBAM hinted at his anticipation for the return of the group after completing their military service."We don't want to be forgotten. A full group comeback is something we're consistently discussing with each other. We've prepared certain things as well. But first, we'll all have to wait for the discharge of the members from the military. I hope everyone will patiently wait until next year."Because of this reason, BAMBAM said that he plans to engage in diverse activities as a soloist in 2024.BAMBAM stated, "It's natural for any solo artists to fill the stage all alone. On stage, I would like to well-blend the stuff that people will like with my own musical color."At the end of his interview, BAMBAM shared his word to IGOT7 (GOT7's fandom), "I'm honestly so thankful for your endless love and support. But I feel terrible for not being able to do anything special for our 10th debut anniversary. Please know that GOT7 hasn't disbanded. So, don't be sad."He ended his message to IGOT7 by saying, "Each of us will be actively participating in individual activities this year, so let's enjoy 2024 together!"(Credit= 'bambamxabyss' Instagram)(SBS Star)