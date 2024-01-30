뉴스
[SBS Star] FLY TO THE SKY Brian Tells K-Pop Agencies Not to Ever Produce Duos; Explains Why
Published 2024.01.30
K-pop boy duo FLY TO THE SKY's member Brian told K-pop agencies not to ever produce duos. 

On January 29 episode of MBC's talk show 'Escape', Brian joined as a guest. 

While on the topic of relationships between friends and coworkers, one of the hosts Kim Gu-ra mentioned past rumors about FLY TO THE SKY's bad relationship. 

He particularly spoke about FLY TO THE SKY's 'Missing You' performance on a radio show where another duo's member HWANHEE sang without facing Brian throughout the performance. 
Chuckling, Brian commented, "Oh, that performance! Well, if you look closely at us, then there is a part where I tap HWANHEE on the back. At that time, he turned to me and gave me a death stare. When my eyes met his, I thought to myself, 'Oh, I'm so dead. He's going to beat me up once we get on our van later.' I was scared," then laughed. 

When asked if HWANHEE was upset with him, Brian replied, "Yes. Back then, our contract with SM Entertainment was almost over. We met at my place to discuss our future together, and I told him that I wanted to take a break. HWANHEE was like, 'What? Why are you telling me this just now? You didn't tell me that in advance. You didn't even discuss it with me!'" 

He continued, "So, I told him, 'I don't think this is something that I have to discuss with you, because it's my life. It's not like I don't want to sing anymore, but I want to take some time off and start studying.' HWANHEE got really upset then. Since we weren't going anywhere with our conversation on that day, we ended it there and he went home. That radio show was the day after that talk."  

Upon hearing his words, Kim Gu-ra looked at the camera and said, "Everybody, things are okay between Brian and HWANHEE now. Don't worry." 

But Brian playfully concluded the story by saying, "I do want to say this to K-pop agencies though. Don't ever produce duos! Just don't, okay?! It's going to be hard." 
(Credit= MBC Escape, H2 Media)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
