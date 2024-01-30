[SBS Star] "You Look Like a Pig!" IU Recalls Her Debut Stage When She Was Booed & Insulted by the Audience

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU talked about her debut performance, where the audience gave her a hard time.On January 28, IU posted a behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube channel, giving fans a look into the making of her latest music video for the track 'Love Wins All'.After filming an intense scene where a masked crowd booed at her as she sang on stage in a wedding dress, IU said, "I've never had such an experience before."Then, a staff member asked the singer if it was her first time getting booed by the audience during a performance; this made her stop and think.After a brief pause, IU replied, "Yes, except for my first time on stage."; she laughed and added, "Don't make me recall a painful memory!""This is the first time in 16 years that I got booed onstage, then.", the singer added.Previously, IU opened up about a challenging experience when she first performed on a music show stage with a song called 'Lost Child' in 2008; she told this story on SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart' in 2011."My debut stage was on a music show on a cable TV network. Since some K-pop boy groups were going to perform on the show that day, in the audience were many female fans who came to see them.", the singer said."Soon after I started singing, someone in the audience shouted, 'Hey, have you not practiced?'. I was singing a quiet ballad, so I was able to hear everything. After that, more mean words came right at me from all directions. I even heard, 'You look like a pig!'.""It was a three-minute performance but felt much longer. I felt like all my hopes were gone. I didn't expect to get cheers that day. But at the very least, I thought people would hear my song."The singer then added, "After what happened, I became more brave on stage. I don't get bothered if the crowd doesn't respond, and even the tiniest cheer makes me feel excited and energetic."(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' '레알예능 스브스' YouTube)(SBS Star)