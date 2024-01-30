뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo's Past Handsome Photos Gain Attention After His Recent Shocking Appearance
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo's Past Handsome Photos Gain Attention After His Recent Shocking Appearance

Published 2024.01.30

Published 2024.01.30 11:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo's Past Handsome Photos Gain Attention After His Recent Shocking Appearance
Actor Lee Jang-woo's good-looking times in the past are gaining attention after his shocking appearance on 'I Live Alone'. 

On January 26 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', Lee Jang-woo was seen visiting announcer Lee Dae-ho's house. 

On this day, Lee Jang-woo shocked the members of 'I Live Alone' with his tight padded jacket look. 

The look was basically of Lee Jang-woo in a green padded jacket looking roundy, about to explode, due to his weight gain. 

Watching him in the studio, everyone burst out laughing and commented, "Who wears a padded jacket like they're wearing tights?! Have you hidden some food around the belly or something? It's so round!"
 
Lee Jang-woo also laughed, then told them, "I'm just wearing a lot of layers. That jacket was also something I bought in my 20s. That's why."
Lee Jang-woo
Lee Jang-woo
As Jeon Hyun Moo, Park Na-rae, Lee Dae-ho, Kian84, KEY of SHINee and CODE KUNST continued watching Lee Jang-woo going around Lee Dae-ho's neighborhood with that jacket on, they could not stop laughing. 

They said, "Seriously though, what happened to you? And how can anyone look like that in a jacket? We want to stop commenting on your look, but it's difficult not to speak about it! Please take the jacket off so that we can focus on your day, not your look!" 

Lee Jang-woo joined them laughing as well and stated, "Ah, I hope I'll get more offers for roles that require me to be chubby like that." 
Lee Jang-woo
Lee Jang-woo
Following the broadcast of this episode, this particular part of 'I Live Alone' quickly became the talk of the internet.

They all laughed and said that they were at least glad to see Lee Jang-woo looking happy. 

While everybody was talking about Lee Jang-woo's roundy look online, some fans of Lee Jang-woo started sharing his past photos to prove(?) that he has not always been that chubby. 

They, in fact, claimed that he was one of the best looking actors about 15 years ago.  
Lee Jang-woo
Lee Jang-woo
To back their statement up, they posted some photos of Lee Jang-woo from that time; he indeed looked very good-looking.

In the photos, Lee Jang-woo was much thinner than himself right now; he had a sharp jawline and slim body. 

Under these past photos of Lee Jang-woo, many left comments such as, "Well, he was charming then, but he's still charming," "He's just in that period where he's enjoying as much food as he likes. He'll lose it again once he lands on a new role," "He still has the same facial features. He'll probably look exactly like the past when he loses his weight!" and more. 
Lee Jang-woo
Lee Jang-woo
(Credit= MBC I Live Alone/We Got Married, KBS) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
