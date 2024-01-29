[SBS Star] Park Min Young·Na In Woo Tell Why Lee Yi Kyung Often Apologizes in Their Drama's Group Chat

이미지 확대하기

Park Min Young and Na In Woo of 'Marry My Husband' said that their co-star Lee Yi Kyung sometimes apologizes for the character he plays in the drama.On January 29, a fashion magazine revealed Park Min Young's couple photoshoot with Na In Woo.The two actors are currently starring in tvN's popular drama 'Marry My Husband'.The drama is about a woman named 'Kang Ji-won' (Park Min Young), who gets killed after witnessing her husband's affair with her best friend; however, she goes back ten years, getting another chance to live, and starts seeking revenge.Na In Woo played 'Yoo Ji-hyuk' who is there for 'Kang Ji-won' as her biggest ally in seeking revenge.During the interview after the photo session, Park Min Young and Na In Woo talked about the drama.Park Min Young mentioned that the 'Marry My Husband' cast members have a group chat and said, "We talk to each other there when the drama is on, and it's been fun. We usually say nice things to each other about how well they did a scene or how nice they look on the screen."Then, Na In Woo shared a funny story about Lee Yi Kyung, who portrayed 'Park Min-hwan', the husband of 'Kang Ji-won' who cheats on her and kills her."When 'Park Min-hwan' appears in the drama, the character sometimes does things that make everyone in the chat say, 'You really shouldn't live your life like that.'. Then Lee Yi Kyung says, 'I'm sorry'.", Na In Woo said, chuckling."Lee Yi Kyung is really funny.", he added, "We all had a great time shooting the drama, and it feels good to see people liking it."In the interview, Park Min Young and Na In Woo were asked to reveal the best qualities they noticed in each other while working together.Park Min Young said, "The more I get to know him, the more I see good things about him. I've never met someone with that kind of aura. I used to wonder things like, 'How can his eyes be so deep?', 'Where does he get all that energy?'. He is a caring person with a mind large enough to accept everyone. And he knew how to take charge of the set as the male lead.""I'd say being Park Min Young is her best quality.", Na In Woo said, "She has so many amazing qualities, and I can't even begin to describe them. She's a leader with a strong sense of responsibility and leadership. However, she also showed her adorable side sometimes. What I want to learn from her the most is how well she listens and her ability to express her thoughts clearly."(Credit= Cosmopolitan Korea, tvN Marry My Husband)(SBS Star)