뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIHYO Says She Specifically Asked CHUNG HA for Kim Sejeong's Number to Become Friends
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] JIHYO Says She Specifically Asked CHUNG HA for Kim Sejeong's Number to Become Friends

Published 2024.01.29 17:15 View Count
[SBS Star] JIHYO Says She Specifically Asked CHUNG HA for Kim Sejeong's Number to Become Friends
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she specifically asked K-pop artist CHUNG HA for another K-pop artist Kim Sejeong's number because she wanted to become friends with her. 

On January 26 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', JIHYO joined as a guest. 

On this day, JIHYO was seen inviting Kim Sejeong and K-pop star-turned-actress Kim Na-young over to her place for a New Year's party. 

Since it is customary to eat tteokguk (rice cake soup) on New Year's Day in Korea, JIHYO prepared tteokguk for her friends before they arrived. 
I Live Alone
When Kim Sejeong and Kim Na-young arrived, JIHYO excitedly welcomed them; all three of them jumped around in excitement. 

Then, JIHYO, Kim Sejeong and Kim Na-young put on matching hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) to really get the New Year's vibes. 

They had much fun snapping some pictures together and catching up afterward. 
I Live Alone
Later, JIHYO detailed her friendship with Kim Sejeong and Kim Na-young to the production team. 

JIHYO said, "It started with me asking for Sejeong's number. Na-young was Sejeong's good friend, so the three of us began hanging out with each other a lot. We gradually became super close. It just naturally happened."

Smiling, she continued, "We get along very well; we have similar personalities. So, we see one another really often. Sejoeng and Na-young make me truly happy. I feel so happy when I'm with them."  

Revealing how she got Kim Sejeong's number, JIHYO commented, "Through some television shows, I noticed that Sejeong had a laid-back personality. She seemed like a down-to-earth kind of person, so I felt like I would get along with her well." 

She added, "At that time, I was pretty much desperate to become close to her. But then I realized that I knew CHUNG HA, who was also a member of I.O.I. As soon as I realized that, I asked CHUNG HA for Sejeong's number. That's how it all began."  
I Live Alone
Both JIHYO and Kim Sejeong have consistently referred to each other as their closest celebrity friend on multiple occasions.

(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, 'clean_0828' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지