[SBS Star] JIHYO Says She Specifically Asked CHUNG HA for Kim Sejeong's Number to Become Friends

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she specifically asked K-pop artist CHUNG HA for another K-pop artist Kim Sejeong's number because she wanted to become friends with her.On January 26 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', JIHYO joined as a guest.On this day, JIHYO was seen inviting Kim Sejeong and K-pop star-turned-actress Kim Na-young over to her place for a New Year's party.Since it is customary to eat tteokguk (rice cake soup) on New Year's Day in Korea, JIHYO prepared tteokguk for her friends before they arrived.When Kim Sejeong and Kim Na-young arrived, JIHYO excitedly welcomed them; all three of them jumped around in excitement.Then, JIHYO, Kim Sejeong and Kim Na-young put on matching hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) to really get the New Year's vibes.They had much fun snapping some pictures together and catching up afterward.Later, JIHYO detailed her friendship with Kim Sejeong and Kim Na-young to the production team.JIHYO said, "It started with me asking for Sejeong's number. Na-young was Sejeong's good friend, so the three of us began hanging out with each other a lot. We gradually became super close. It just naturally happened."Smiling, she continued, "We get along very well; we have similar personalities. So, we see one another really often. Sejoeng and Na-young make me truly happy. I feel so happy when I'm with them."Revealing how she got Kim Sejeong's number, JIHYO commented, "Through some television shows, I noticed that Sejeong had a laid-back personality. She seemed like a down-to-earth kind of person, so I felt like I would get along with her well."She added, "At that time, I was pretty much desperate to become close to her. But then I realized that I knew CHUNG HA, who was also a member of I.O.I. As soon as I realized that, I asked CHUNG HA for Sejeong's number. That's how it all began."Both JIHYO and Kim Sejeong have consistently referred to each other as their closest celebrity friend on multiple occasions.(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, 'clean_0828' Instagram)(SBS Star)