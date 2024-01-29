뉴스
[SBS Star] "Since When the Song Was Yours?!" Lee Hyo-ri Gets Annoyed with YUNA for Stealing 'U-Go-Girl'
Published 2024.01.29
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri expressed her annoyance to YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY for her perfect 'U-Go-Girl' cover. 

On January 26 episode of KBS' talk show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet', the members of ITZY made a guest appearance. 

As the first generation K-pop girl group Fin.K.L's leader, Lee Hyo-ri welcomed the four girls―YUNA, YEJI, RYUJIN and CHAERYEONG―to the studio with open arms. 
Once they sat down, Lee Hyo-ri could not help but mention YUNA's cover of her 2008 mega-hit solo track 'U-Go-Girl' from '2022 KBS Song Festival' that took the internet by storm. 

Lee Hyo-ri said to YUNA, "To be honest with you, I was quite annoyed watching your performance. I was like, ''U-Go-Girl' is mine! Since when was it YUNA's?!'"; she jokingly made herself sound angry. 
Then, Lee Hyo-ri began showering YUNA with words of praise, "Seriously though, I couldn't get my eyes off the line of your waist! I mean, what...?! You were so beautiful!" 

Shyly smiling, YUNA responded, "I was lucky enough to recreate your performance at an end-of-the-year event. Thank you so much." 

To this, Lee Hyo-ri playfully replied, "Why? Why are you thanking me? Is it because I wasn't as good as you?" making YUNA burst into laughter. 
After that, Lee Hyo-ri turned serious, then asked YUNA a question that she personally wanted to know from her, "Everyone talked about your performance. It was legendary. But the outfit you wore during your performance was something I wore when I performed '10 Minutes', not 'U-Go-Girl'. Why did you choose to wear that instead?" 

YUNA answered, "Oh, at the time of my performance, Y2K style was a thing. So, I thought it would be nicer to wear low-rise jeans. I wanted to add a touch of my color to your 'U-Go-Girl'." 

With a bright smile, Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Ah, okay. I'm just always happy to see hoobaes recreate my past performances. I don't care however they do it as long as they pull it off well. I really enjoyed your 'U-Go-Girl', YUNA." 
(Credit= 'KBS WORLD TV' YouTube, KBS The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
