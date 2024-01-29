[SBS Star] Kim Ji Suk Says Park Bo Gum Still Texts to Thank Him for the Pizzas He Bought 11 Years Ago

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Ji Suk told a sweet story about Park Bo Gum, an actor he co-starred in a drama 11 years ago.On January 26, Kim Ji Suk posted a video on his YouTube channel to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of his debut.Going over the various projects he was on, the actor opened up about some interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the actors he worked with, including actor Lee Jin-wook, his close friend.While talking about tvN's drama 'I Need Romance 2012', the actor said, "To co-star with my friend for the first time was a new experience. I played the main character's boyfriend, while Lee Jin-wook took on the role of her ex-boyfriend.""As we were portraying love rivals in the drama, we became really uncomfortable around each other on set. We didn't talk to each other or exchange texts at all."; Kim Ji Suk explained that this was due to their complete immersion in their characters.Kim Ji Suk said, "It was a unique experience for us both.", adding that he went to Hong Kong with Lee Jin-wook afterward to fix their friendship, jokingly referring to the trip as a honeymoon.The next project Kim Ji Suk mentioned was SBS' drama 'Wonderful Mama' (2013).He talked about what it was like to work with Park Bo Gum, who played his first major role in the drama.Kim Ji Suk said he used to buy Park Bo Gum a meal many times while shooting the drama together and fondly added, "Bo Gum just loved having pizza!""He didn't seem to forget about it until this day.", the actor resumed, "Bo Gum texts me every couple of years to say that he remembers how I used to buy him meals. He has a way of showing his sweet side unexpectedly like that.", he said affectionately.(Credit= '김지석 [내 안의 보석]' YouTube, SBS Wonderful Mama)(SBS Star)