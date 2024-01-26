[SBS Star] 'K-Drama Mother' Kim Mi Kyoung Picks Jang Na-ra & Kim Tae-hee as Her Closest "Children"

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Mi Kyoung, the K-drama mother, picked actresses Jang Na-ra and Kim Tae-hee as her closest "children".On January 26, Kim Mi Kyoung's recent press interview was published online.In the interview, Kim Mi Kyoung discussed her acting career, which predominantly revolved around portraying the role of a mother; she has played the role of the main character's mother more than 70 times so far.First, Kim Mi Kyoung recalled the first time she took on the role of a mother, "It was in the 2004 series 'Sunlight Pours Down'. I was in my early 40s at that time, portraying the mother of Ryu Seung-beom's character in his early 20s. Being relatively young for a mother role, I initially had concerns. But I soon viewed it as a challenge, and it was something I desired to take on."When asked if there were any actors who left a lasting impression with their roles as her children, she answered, "Well, while some of them move on without looking back after our shooting's all over, there are actors who call me 'mom' even now."After that, Kim Mi Kyoung was asked another question: "Is there a particular actor you wished they were your actual child?"The actress laughed at the unexpected question and commented, "I'm not sure if I've thought it that far before, but..."She continued, "Jang Na-ra and I have become close friends despite our age difference. But when I speak to her, I don't feel like I'm speaking to someone who's much younger than I am. In fact, I feel like I'm talking with a 90-year-old woman. What I mean by that is, she's that thoughtful. I enjoy having a conversation with Jang Na-ra."She added, "I also have a good relationship with Kim Tae-hee. Although we don't meet up frequently, we do get to see each other occasionally. We actually went to see a performance together yesterday, and every time I hang out with her, I think to myself, 'Wow, she never acts like a top star. She's really cool and modest.'"Kim Mi Kyoung played Jang Na-ra's mother in 'Confession Couple' (2017) and 'VIP' (2019), and she played Kim Tae-hee's mother in 'Hi Bye, Mama!' in 2020.(Credit= CL&COMPANY, MI, SLL, 'kim_mee_kyung' Instagram)(SBS Star)