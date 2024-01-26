[SBS Star] 'K-Drama Mother' Kim Mi Kyoung Picks Jang Na-ra & Kim Tae-hee as Her Closest "Children"

On January 26, Kim Mi Kyoung's recent press interview was published online.
In the interview, Kim Mi Kyoung discussed her acting career, which predominantly revolved around portraying the role of a mother; she has played the role of the main character's mother more than 70 times so far.
When asked if there were any actors who left a lasting impression with their roles as her children, she answered, "Well, while some of them move on without looking back after our shooting's all over, there are actors who call me 'mom' even now."
The actress laughed at the unexpected question and commented, "I'm not sure if I've thought it that far before, but..."
She continued, "Jang Na-ra and I have become close friends despite our age difference. But when I speak to her, I don't feel like I'm speaking to someone who's much younger than I am. In fact, I feel like I'm talking with a 90-year-old woman. What I mean by that is, she's that thoughtful. I enjoy having a conversation with Jang Na-ra."
She added, "I also have a good relationship with Kim Tae-hee. Although we don't meet up frequently, we do get to see each other occasionally. We actually went to see a performance together yesterday, and every time I hang out with her, I think to myself, 'Wow, she never acts like a top star. She's really cool and modest.'"
