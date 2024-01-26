뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Myung Shows Off a Designer Watch that NCT DOYOUNG Gave Him as a Surprise Gift
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Gong Myung Shows Off a Designer Watch that NCT DOYOUNG Gave Him as a Surprise Gift

Published 2024.01.26 16:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Gong Myung Shows Off a Designer Watch that NCT DOYOUNG Gave Him as a Surprise Gift
Actor Gong Myung showed off a designer watch that his younger brother DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT bought him. 

On January 25, one fashion magazine posted a video of Gong Myung on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Gong Myung was seen 10 favorite items that he likes to carry around with him. 

They were sweets, vitamins, contact lenses, glasses, lip balm, cologne, DSLR camera and more. 
Gong Myung
About halfway through the video, Gong Myung showed a luxury watch by a French designer brand to the camera with a happy smile on his face and said, "So, this is one of my favorites as well. This is a watch that my brother got me."

Gong Myung explained, "Some time ago, I saw JOHNNY wearing a vintage watch that looks similar to this. I was like, 'Oh, wow. That watch looks so nice.' DOYOUNG was there next to us, and he was like, 'Hmm... Do you want something like that, hyung?'" 

He continued, "I told him, 'Yes, I do! Can you look into it for me? I'll pay for it.' So, I thought he would just look into it for me. But he bought me one instead. Lately, I've only been wearing this particular watch." 

When asked if he could send him a video message, Gong Myung commented, "Thank you, brother. I'll wear it with pride!" 

After saying that, he started turning red from shyness, then said, "Gosh, I feel so shy now." 
Gong Myung
Then, on January 26, Gong Myung joined SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'. 

During the show, one listener curiously asked Gong Myung, "Are you currently wearing the watch that DOYOUNG bought you?" 

Gong Myung replied, "No, I'm not. I was in such a rush this morning, so yeah. I woke up too late," then awkwardly laughed. 

Gong Myung once again thanked DOYOUNG for the watch though, saying, "I don't usually wear a watch, but I just wanted one after seeing one on DOYOUNG's group member JOHNNY. I had no idea that he would buy me one. I feel really grateful for that." 

To this, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked, "What did you give him? Did you give anything back to him?" 

Gong Myung jokingly responded, "Well, I give him love," which elicited hearty laughter from Choi Hwa-jeong. 
Gong Myung
Gong Myung
(Credit= 'Marie Claire Korea' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '0myoung_0526' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지