[SBS Star] Gong Myung Shows Off a Designer Watch that NCT DOYOUNG Gave Him as a Surprise Gift

Actor Gong Myung showed off a designer watch that his younger brother DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT bought him.On January 25, one fashion magazine posted a video of Gong Myung on their YouTube channel.In this video, Gong Myung was seen 10 favorite items that he likes to carry around with him.They were sweets, vitamins, contact lenses, glasses, lip balm, cologne, DSLR camera and more.About halfway through the video, Gong Myung showed a luxury watch by a French designer brand to the camera with a happy smile on his face and said, "So, this is one of my favorites as well. This is a watch that my brother got me."Gong Myung explained, "Some time ago, I saw JOHNNY wearing a vintage watch that looks similar to this. I was like, 'Oh, wow. That watch looks so nice.' DOYOUNG was there next to us, and he was like, 'Hmm... Do you want something like that, hyung?'"He continued, "I told him, 'Yes, I do! Can you look into it for me? I'll pay for it.' So, I thought he would just look into it for me. But he bought me one instead. Lately, I've only been wearing this particular watch."When asked if he could send him a video message, Gong Myung commented, "Thank you, brother. I'll wear it with pride!"After saying that, he started turning red from shyness, then said, "Gosh, I feel so shy now."Then, on January 26, Gong Myung joined SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.During the show, one listener curiously asked Gong Myung, "Are you currently wearing the watch that DOYOUNG bought you?"Gong Myung replied, "No, I'm not. I was in such a rush this morning, so yeah. I woke up too late," then awkwardly laughed.Gong Myung once again thanked DOYOUNG for the watch though, saying, "I don't usually wear a watch, but I just wanted one after seeing one on DOYOUNG's group member JOHNNY. I had no idea that he would buy me one. I feel really grateful for that."To this, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked, "What did you give him? Did you give anything back to him?"Gong Myung jokingly responded, "Well, I give him love," which elicited hearty laughter from Choi Hwa-jeong.(Credit= 'Marie Claire Korea' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '0myoung_0526' Instagram)(SBS Star)