뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Why Did I Say That?" Shin Sae Kyeong Takes Back Her Comment about Not Wanting to Get Married
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Why Did I Say That?" Shin Sae Kyeong Takes Back Her Comment about Not Wanting to Get Married

Published 2024.01.26 14:34 View Count
[SBS Star] "Why Did I Say That?" Shin Sae Kyeong Takes Back Her Comment about Not Wanting to Get Married
Actress Shin Sae Kyeong said she is now willing to get married.

On January 25, Shin Sae Kyeong guested on a YouTube show hosted by DEX, a YouTuber.

While chatting, DEX brought up Shin Sae Kyeong's past comment about marriage.

"Did you say in a previous interview that you wouldn't consider getting married until you had traveled around the world?", DEX asked the actress.

Shin Sae Kyeong replied, "Isn't it surprising? I can't believe that I said something like that. Why on earth did I say that? Maybe I was just too young at the time."
Shin Sae Kyeong
"'I won't get married until I have traveled around the world.'. Isn't that basically saying that I'll never get married?", she asked, surprised by past self's words.

"So, are you officially retracting what you said?", DEX playfully asked.

Shin Sae Kyeong nodded, turned to the camera, and said, "I'm taking it back. I never said that."

As DEX excitedly exclaimed, "Yes! Shin Sae Kyeong says she's open to getting married.", the actress confirmed, stating, "Yes, I am."
Shin Sae Kyeong
During the show, another past comment from Shin Sae Kyeong resurfaced; she once said her ideal type is 'Optimus Prime' from the Transformers film franchise, a fictional character that is an extraterrestrial species of sentient self-configuring modular robotic lifeforms.

Shin Sae Kyeong laughed and said, "There is a reason for it! Back then, when actresses were asked about their ideal type and named other actors, it always made big headlines. I didn't feel comfortable mentioning another actor since it's not like I can ask the person for their permission before mentioning their name. It can lead to awkward situations."

"I chose to avoid getting someone else involved with me in that way, which is why I said 'Optimus Prime' is my ideal type.", she laughed and said, "I think I did a great job preventing such situations from happening."

The actress added, "But now that I'm older, I think I could take back that comment, too."
Shin Sae Kyeong

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube)

(SBS Star
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지