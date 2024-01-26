뉴스
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Says, "I Never Think I'm Pretty When I Look at Myself in the Mirror"
Published 2024.01.26 13:24 View Count
Actress Han So-hee shared that she never thinks she is pretty when she looks at herself in the mirror. 

On January 25, one fashion magazine uploaded a video of Han So-hee titled, 'Ask Me Anything: Han So-hee' on YouTube. 

In the video, Han So-hee answered various random questions that her fans sent the magazine prior to their interview with the actress. 

One of the questions that Han So-hee received was, "When you look at yourself in the mirror, do you think to yourself, 'Wow, I'm beautiful.'" 

Han So-hee made a shy face and answered, "No. I honestly don't think that to myself at all, and I'm not lying right now." 

Then, she added, "Recently though, I've been making an effort to think that way. Because... It feels kind of good when people tell me that I'm pretty," smiling.  

She continued, "If being beautiful is a side of myself that I could show everyone, then I believe it's a good thing. So, I'll keep trying my best to show you 'gorgeous' me." 
Next, Han So-hee was asked, "What type of merchandise would you like to create if you were the one to make Han So-hee merchandise?" 

Han So-hee blushingly responded, "This may sound too egotistical, but I would like to release a photo book." 

She explained a little more about the photo book afterward, "The photos don't necessarily have to center around me. They could be the things I see, the places I visit and myself there. I just want to share the trees, skies, streets and people in my life with fans." 

She went on, "I feel like that's the sort of things my fans would like to see as well, because they often have questions like, 'Where does So-hee go to make her feel happy?', 'What does she usually do?', 'What kind of thoughts does she have?' Those are the first stuff that I would like to know about someone when I start liking them, so fans will probably like this photo book."

"It's just better to show those things in photos than words. I want them to indirectly experience what I've experienced. I think it would be a great gift to them. So yeah, that's what I have in mind at the moment," she shyly added, expressing her love for fans. 
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'xeesoxee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
