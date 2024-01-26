[SBS Star] "She Is..." Park Ji Hyun Reveals that TVXQ! MAX Changmin's Wife Is Her Friend

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Ji Hyun revealed some details about MAX Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ!'s veiled wife on 'Cultwo Show'.On January 25 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', an upcoming drama 'Flex X Cop' leads Park Ji Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun joined the hosts for a talk.On this day, Park Ji Hyun revealed that she has been a huge fan of TVXQ! for a long time.Park Ji Hyun said, "TVXQ! is my favorite K-pop group. I'm even a member of Cassiopeia (TVXQ!'s fandom name). I loved every single one of the members," then sang TVXQ!'s debut track 'Hug'.After singing the song, the actress excitedly commented, "I still have TVXQ!'s official merchandise at my family home in Gangwon-do!"Then, Park Ji Hyun shared a fascinating piece of information that surprised everyone in the studio.She stated, "Actually, I also find this really cool myself, but... My friend married MAX Changmin. It's crazy, right?! I know! She's not part of Cassiopeia like me. She's not a fangirl or anything."Following the live broadcast, MAX Changmin's past remarks about his type, especially regarding actresses Han Ga In and Han Ye Seul, have resurfaced.Notably, he disclosed being a fan of Han Ga In since her debut; when she married Yeon Jung Hoon, MAX Changmin apparently cried while looking at photos of her.Even though his wife's face remains undisclosed, speculations arise about her potential beauty, given his well-known type and her closeness to beautiful Park Ji Hyun.Back in December 2019, MAX Changmin told the public that he was dating a non-celebrity.He then married his non-celebrity girlfriend in a private wedding ceremony about 10 months later in October 2020.He is a father of a 15-month-old son; his wife gave birth to a baby boy in October 2022.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'voyavivirel' 'changmin88' 'cultwoshow' Instagram)(SBS Star)