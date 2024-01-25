뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye·Park Hyung Sik Share How It Felt Portraying High School Students in Their 30s
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye·Park Hyung Sik Share How It Felt Portraying High School Students in Their 30s

Published 2024.01.25
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye·Park Hyung Sik Share How It Felt Portraying High School Students in Their 30s
Actor Park Hyung Sik and actress Park Shin Hye, 32 and 33, shared what it was like to portray high school students in 'Doctor Slump'.

On January 25, the production presentation for JTBC's upcoming drama 'Doctor Slump' was live-streamed online, hosted by comedian Park Kyung-rim.

Director Oh Hyun-jong and the 'Doctor Slump' cast, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Bak, and Kong Seong-ha, attended the event.
Park Shin Hae & Park Hyung Sik
'Doctor Slump' is a romantic comedy about 'Nam Ha-neul' (Park Shin Hye) and 'Yeo Jeong-woo' (Park Hyung Sik), who used to be rivals in high school; after years, they unexpectedly meet again during the darkest time of their lives and starts falling in love.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are reuniting in the drama after last working together in SBS' drama 'The Heirs' ten years ago, where they portrayed high school students.

In 'Doctor Slump', Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye wore high school uniforms again for some flashback scenes that show how 'Nam Ha-neul' and 'Yeo Jeong-woo' were in high school.
Park Shin Hae & Park Hyung Sik
During the production presentation, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik shared what it was like to wear school uniforms and portray high school students.

Park Shin Hye said, "I thought the high school scenes would be short flashbacks, maybe lasting only a minute or two in the drama. But we were constantly filming more of those scenes!"

"So, Park Hyung Sik and I had to wear school uniforms a lot of times throughout the filming. We were concerned about how the viewers would react.", she added.
Park Shin Hae & Park Hyung Sik
Park Hyung Sik then chimed in, "Didn't it feel kind of weird, us wearing school uniforms?.", and Park Shin Hye enthusiastically responded, "I know, right?"

The actress continued, "Cameo actors were working with us in high school scenes, and I asked them how old they were. It turns out that they either finished high school recently or are still in high school!"

"Park Hyung Sik and I were like, we have to stop wearing school uniforms now.", Park Shin Hye added, and Park Hyung Sik could not help but laugh.
Park Shin Hae & Park Hyung Sik
"It's really hard to know when to stop.", Park Hyung Sik said, "I feel like I shouldn't be wearing school uniforms anymore, but my family and friends kept telling me that I still can pull it off. It's really confusing."

The host commented, "Well, the viewers will decide for you.", and the actors smiled and nodded.
Park Shin Hae & Park Hyung Sik
(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
