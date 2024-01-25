[SBS Star] "He Hid It from Everyone" Lee Jae-won Says Won Bin Kept Filming Even After Fracturing His Bone

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jae-won shared a shocking story behind the shooting of actor Won Bin's notable work 'The Man from Nowhere'.On January 24, Lee Jae-won joined MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' as a guest of the day.During the talk, Lee Jae-won recalled filming 'The Man from Nowhere' with Won Bin in 2010.The actor said, "In 'The Man from Nowhere', I played the role of a character who gets stabbed with a knife by Won Bin's character and dies. As I was lying on the floor as if I was dead, a cartridge from the bullet fired by Thai actor Thanayong Wongtrakul happened to land right next to my collarbone. At the time, Thanayong Wongtrakul and Won Bin were fighting each other like crazy. My skin felt like it was burning, but I endured it because we would have had to reshoot the whole scene if I said anything."He continued, "As soon as I heard the director say, 'Cut!', I let out a sound of pain and got rid of the hot cartridge. Not Knowing what happened to me, the assistant director ran to me and asked what was going on. I told him everything, and he was like, 'Listen up, people. Let's give Jae-won a round of applause.' I still have a tiny scar from the burn."After that, the hosts of 'Radio Star' got out screenshots of that scene where Lee Jae-won was getting stabbed by Won Bin.Looking at the screenshots, Lee Jae-won stated, "You see that I'm grabbing Won Bin's arm there, right? When we were rehearsing this scene, Won Bin actually asked if I could grab the part of his arm that is a bit higher than where I was supposed to grab. I looked at his arm and noticed that the lower part was really swollen, seeming like it had been fractured."He resumed, "I got worried, so I asked, 'Is it okay for you to continue shooting action scenes with your arm like that?' But he was like, 'Well, this is an action movie. This was expected. It's no big deal.' And you know what? He just wrapped that part up and filmed like that for another day without saying a word about his injury!"Impressed with Won Bin's professionalism, the whole room could not say anything else but "Wow."(Credit= MBC Radio Star, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)