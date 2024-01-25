뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Reveals that He Has Dated More than One Celebrity Before
Published 2024.01.25 11:50 View Count
Actor Jang Keun Suk honestly spoke about his love life in his recent YouTube video. 

On January 24, Jang Keun Suk uploaded a 'Q&A' video on his YouTube channel. 

In this video, Jang Keun Suk was seen answering random questions that his subscribers sent his YouTube team in advance. 
Jang Keun Suk
The actor received a bunch of questions and one of the questions there was, "Was your most memorable celebrity girlfriend a singer, actress or YouTuber?"

When he got this question, he asked his team, "What do you think, guys? Do you think I've dated a celebrity before?" 

One of his YouTube team members answered, "I guess so? At least once...?" 

Upon hearing his answer, Jang Keun Suk fumed and commented, "Only once, you think?" then he smiled and made a 'proud' look.

Seeing his 'proud' look, they started laughing, which made Jang Keun Suk angrily go, "Why are you guys laughing, huh?! I was simply stating the obvious!" 
Jang Keun Suk
Once Jang Keun Suk calmed himself down, he asked them, "I'm just curious, but do you think there's any celebrity out there who will look good with me?" 

His YouTube team responded, "There's one member of a K-pop group that you'll probably look good with, but she's a lot younger than you. Most K-pop idols are very young, so..." 

Jang Keun Suk replied, "Oh, right. Yeah, it's kind of too late for me to date any K-pop stars now." 

After saying this, he suddenly covered his mouth and stated, "Actually, let me correct that. I'm not in that position where I can decide who to date myself. My type has even changed recently. These days, my type is someone with long hair."; he laughed and added, "I'm so lonely right now!" 
Jang Keun Suk
Following that, Jang Keun Suk moved on to the next question, which was about marriage. 

The question was, "When are you going to get married and have kids? I really want to see you on 'The Return of Superman' with your baby!" 

Jang Keun Suk answered, "My fans ask me the same type of question all the time. I'm sure I'll get married and have kids when I find the right one, guys," then said that he wanted to say something to his future wife. 

Chuckling, he said, "Dear my future wife. It's been long enough, hasn't it? Just come to me already. I've seriously had enough!" 
 

(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
