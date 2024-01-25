뉴스
[SBS Star] "I've Never Been Happier with My Life!" Han Ye Seul Says 4-Year Boyfriend Calls Her 'My Princess'
Published 2024.01.25
Actress Han Ye Seul described her happy relationship with her 4-year boyfriend former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae. 

On January 24, Han Ye Seul guested on model Lee So-ra's YouTube show 'Supermarket So-ra'. 

As it has not been that long since the new year has arrived, Lee So-ra asked Han Ye Seul what her goals are for 2024. 

Han Ye Seul answered, "I was often sick last year, so my goal is to become healthier this year. I also hope to work more," then blushingly added, "My love life is doing great, so there's nothing more I can ask for. I don't plan on getting married or having children any time soon though." 
Han Ye Seul
While the two stars continued talking, Han Ye Seul received messages from Ryu Sung-jae. 

When asked if she could reveal what his messages said, Han Ye Seul shared that he sent her messages like, "My princess, have you gotten all ready for the shooting now?", "You'll do well, my princess,"and more.

To this, Lee So-ra responded, "Reply saying that you're doing well," but Han Ye Seul said, "You know what? I'll call him instead." 
Han Ye Seul
As soon as Ryu Sung-jae answered the phone, Han Ye Seul went, "Hi, honey! I missed your voice, so I called you." with a big smile on her face. 

Lee So-ra said hi to him, and he nervously said hi back and asked Han Ye Seul, "Is this being recorded? I'm so nervous now."; he ended the call by sweetly telling Han Ye Seul, "I'll pick you up after your recording. See you soon." 

After hanging up, Han Ye Seul told Lee So-ra, "I'm over 40 years old now, but I've honestly never been happier with my life. I believe it's because there's this person in my life that I love so much. I mean, I'm sure it's also because I have enough life experiences, but... Yeah, I'm really happy right now." 
 

It was back in May 2021 when Han Ye Seul made her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae public. 

Han Ye Seul is 10 years older than Ryu Sung-jae; she was born in 1981, and him in 1991. 

(Credit= '슈퍼마켙 소라' YouTube, 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
