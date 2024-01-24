[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Explains Why Song Hye Kyo Is the Prettiest & Kindest Friend in the World

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Hee-seon shared that actress Song Hye Kyo is not only the prettiest, but also the kindest friend in the world.On January 23, Kim Hee-seon updated her Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed Kim Hee-seon standing in front of a snack truck, decorated with photos of Kim Hee-seon.There were delicious-looking pastries wrapped in papers in front of the snack truck as well.Posing here and there around the snack truck, Kim Hee-seon looked so happy.There was also a message on the snack truck that said, "To the team of 'Our House', here's my support for your project. My Hee-seonie unnie, I love you! Everyone, enjoy this, and please take good care of Hee-seon! From Song Hye Kyo."In the caption, Kim Hee-seon excitedly wrote, "My beloved dongsaeng Hye Kyo has moved Paris to the filming site of my drama. This is the prettiest snack truck ever! I've honestly never tasted such tasty croffles and bunggeo-ppangs (a fish-shaped pastry) before!"She continued, "Thanks to Hye Kyo, everybody here feels nice and warm. Hye Kyo is the most beautiful and kindest dongsaeng in the world!" then playfully added, "Aren't you guys just jealous that I have dongsaeng like her?"Both Kim Hee-seon and Song Hye Kyo made their debut in the '90s; they are known to be good friends.Every time one starts filming a project, the other one sends them a snack truck.It seems as if it has almost become their tradition to send each other a snack truck.Their adorable friendship is bringing joy to numerous fans across the globe.(Credit= 'lovely.katie.k' Instagram)(SBS Star)