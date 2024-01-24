[SBS Star] "These Days, I've Been..." Yulhee Details Her Post-Divorce Life

이미지 확대하기

Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, gave some details of her life after her recent divorce with Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND.On January 23, Yulhee updated her Instagram with a new post.The post included a close-up shot of herself, styled in beautiful outfits and accessories, with pretty makeup and hair.Along with this photo, Yulhee wrote, "These days, I've been busy doing things that I like. I've been trying out things that I wanted to do for some time as well."She continued, "I plan on gradually filling my Instagram profile with the stuff that I like. Hope to see you more often, everyone."Mixed responses were seen in the comment section; some wrote supportive messages, while some others claimed that it was too soon for her to focus on herself, because her children need more care and attention than ever right now.It was last December when Yulhee and Minhwan announced that they had decided to put an end to their 5-year marriage.At the time, they explained that the decision was made after long deliberations.Minhwan's agency FNC Entertainment stated, "Minhwan and Yulhee are in the divorce process at the moment. They agreed that Minhwan would have custody of their three children. We apologize for the sudden news."Yulhee also wrote about the news on her Instagram, "While our journey as a couple concludes here, we remain devoted as the mother and father of our children. Both of us are actively involved in the care and upkeep of communication with our children to the best of our abilities."She went on, "We believed it would be best for our children to remain in the familiar environment they've known, minimizing practical challenges and psychological stress. So, we thought the father should take charge of looking after them. I'm also wholeheartedly committed to spending time with my children in order to ensure they don't sense their mother's absence."Yulhee and Minhwan went public with their relationship in September 2017, and their son Jae-yul was born in June 2018.Then, they held a wedding ceremony about three months after Jae-yul's birth.In February 2020, Yulhee gave birth to twin girls―Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)