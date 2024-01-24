뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Crying!" Fans Are Touched by a Video Showing a Reunion of I.O.I Members
Published 2024.01.24 14:33 View Count
Fans are finding themselves overcome with emotions as a newly-released video showcases the close bond among the members of disbanded K-pop group I.O.I. 

On January 22, K-pop artist SOMI updated her YouTube channel with a new video, and I.O.I's reunion was shown toward the end of this video. 

At home, SOMI was seen busily preparing a Christmas dinner, featuring beef bourguignon and apple burrata salad for special guests. 

As she was making them, she shared why she chose to make them, "Unnies said that these were the things that they wanted to eat." 

The special guests were revealed to be I.O.I members; Lim Na-young and Kim Sejeong were first to arrive. 

Upon their arrival, Lim Na-young and Kim Sejeong helped SOMI get ready for their Christmas party. 
I.O.I
I.O.I
Soon, the other members of I.O.I joined them, and the fun began. 

Their party took an emotional turn as CHUNG HA got surprise gifts out and gave them to each of them though.  

The warm moments continued as the members of I.O.I shared a warm and tasty meal prepared by SOMI. 

SOMI ended this video by playing 'Happy Holidays' voice messages from I.O.I members.

Here, she also added the voices of the members who could not join the party. 

The nostalgia and genuine bond shown in the video stirred emotions among fans who still hold a special place in their hearts for the iconic girl group.
 

The 11 members of I.O.I debuted as a project group in April 2016, soon after they wrapped up shooting Mnet's survival show 'Produce 101'.

They promoted together until the end of January 2017, then each of them went back to their initial management agency following that.

Even after their disbandment though, they have constantly demonstrated their rock-solid friendship. 
I.O.I
(Credit= 'JEON SOMI (전소미)' YouTube, 'ioi.official.page' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
