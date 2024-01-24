[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says Many 2nd-Generation Boy Group Members Became Hard to Mention

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jae Joong, a former member of second-generation K-pop boy group TVXQ!, recalled other K-pop boy group members of the same generation.Kim Jae Joong guested on the 11th episode of 'Jewel Box', the YouTube show, on January 23.The 'Jewel Box' is where entertainer Hong Seok-chun, the first homosexual to come out on air in Korea, invites guests from his extensive Instagram following of good-looking men; he calls this list his 'Jewel Box'.Hong Seok-chun, a long-time friend of Kim Jae Joong, said, "I didn't plan to invite Jae Joong to 'Jewel Box', but he texted me and asked if he could come on the show."Kim Jae Joong said, "After watching the first three episodes, I felt I should appear here as soon as possible. I knew that this show would be a big hit. So glad to be here today. I was honestly worried if I wouldn't get invited.""When you debuted, people called you a 'visual sensation', and that was when no one used to give that kind of compliment to a man. I mean, you were that good-looking.", Hong Seok-chun said to Kim Jae Joong.He then asked the singer who he considered as his rival among the other handsome boy group members who debuted around the same time as him.Kim Jae Joong immediately replied, "Kim Hyun Joong of SS501.", and then had to pause for a while to think about who else to include."It's not that there weren't any others, but it became hard to mention many of them now.", he said, implying that many members of second-generation boy groups have been embroiled in controversies and scandals."There were a lot of people who I considered my rivals, but...", he added, and Hong Seok-chun comically cried, "What are your problems, Kim Jae Joong's rivals?"Hong Seok-chun then jokingly said, "Well, at the time, not many people could match his handsomeness. Think about it. Just now, he couldn't think of anyone else who was as good-looking as him! Let's just leave it at that."Later in the show, Kim Jae Joong revealed that he thinks he looked his best right after completing his military service; "My skin was glowing, and my body was in great shape.", he said.Hong Seok-chun talked about how Kim Jae Joong surprised people by looking stunning even after shaving his head for the military, making the singer shyly smile.(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube)(SBS Star)