뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says Many 2nd-Generation Boy Group Members Became Hard to Mention
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says Many 2nd-Generation Boy Group Members Became Hard to Mention

Published 2024.01.24 14:51 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says Many 2nd-Generation Boy Group Members Became Hard to Mention
Kim Jae Joong, a former member of second-generation K-pop boy group TVXQ!, recalled other K-pop boy group members of the same generation.

Kim Jae Joong guested on the 11th episode of 'Jewel Box', the YouTube show, on January 23.

The 'Jewel Box' is where entertainer Hong Seok-chun, the first homosexual to come out on air in Korea, invites guests from his extensive Instagram following of good-looking men; he calls this list his 'Jewel Box'.
Kim Jae Joong
Hong Seok-chun, a long-time friend of Kim Jae Joong, said, "I didn't plan to invite Jae Joong to 'Jewel Box', but he texted me and asked if he could come on the show."

Kim Jae Joong said, "After watching the first three episodes, I felt I should appear here as soon as possible. I knew that this show would be a big hit. So glad to be here today. I was honestly worried if I wouldn't get invited."
Kim Jae Joong
"When you debuted, people called you a 'visual sensation', and that was when no one used to give that kind of compliment to a man. I mean, you were that good-looking.", Hong Seok-chun said to Kim Jae Joong.

He then asked the singer who he considered as his rival among the other handsome boy group members who debuted around the same time as him.

Kim Jae Joong immediately replied, "Kim Hyun Joong of SS501.", and then had to pause for a while to think about who else to include.

"It's not that there weren't any others, but it became hard to mention many of them now.", he said, implying that many members of second-generation boy groups have been embroiled in controversies and scandals.

"There were a lot of people who I considered my rivals, but...", he added, and Hong Seok-chun comically cried, "What are your problems, Kim Jae Joong's rivals?"  
Kim Jae Joong
Hong Seok-chun then jokingly said, "Well, at the time, not many people could match his handsomeness. Think about it. Just now, he couldn't think of anyone else who was as good-looking as him! Let's just leave it at that."

Later in the show, Kim Jae Joong revealed that he thinks he looked his best right after completing his military service; "My skin was glowing, and my body was in great shape.", he said.

Hong Seok-chun talked about how Kim Jae Joong surprised people by looking stunning even after shaving his head for the military, making the singer shyly smile.
Kim Jae Joong

(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지