[SBS Star] "I Saw Them Two Together and..." Lee Jung-jin Says a Popular Celebrity Once Stole His Girlfriend

Actor Lee Jung-jin revealed that he once had his girlfriend stolen by a well-known celebrity.On January 23 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Lee Jung-jin joined the hosts, and shared a rather poignant love story.Recalling the time, Lee Jung-jin said, "This was a long ago, back in the pager era. I was like 20 years old then. You know how you often see those scenes in dramas where the characters go to their lovers' house after getting a weird feeling, right? I got that feeling myself. That day, I went to my girlfriend's house and waited outside for her to get home."He continued, "As I was waiting for her, a car suddenly rolled in. It was an Eclipse, the supercar of that era. My girlfriend stepped out of the car, and I turned to see the person in the driver's seat. It was a guy, a popular celebrity. Seeing her stepping out of a supercar with a famous person in it really lowered my self-esteem. I was just a university student who didn't own a car or anything like that, so..."When asked if she noticed that he was there, Lee Jung-jin bitterly replied, "Well, even if she saw me, she probably would have pretended not to recognize me. I couldn't do anything then, to be honest. The only thing I could do was to glance at them from a distance. This was what I thought, 'It's because I'm not good enough.'"Then, Lee Jung-jin shared that there was another time he was cheated on, "I dated this girl after my debut. This time, I had a car. But again, I got that weird feeling. When I got to her place, another car was parked in the spot where I always parked my car. I later found out she was seeing another guy and that car in my spot was his car."He added, "We broke up after that, but I had gifted her a designer watch just before that all happened. I bought it on an installment plan as well. So, I continued to pay for that watch for ages even after our breakup," then he laughed hard.(Credit= SBS Four Men)(SBS Star)