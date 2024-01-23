뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Was a Blessing" Park Ji Hyun Talks about Working with Ahn Bo Hyun Again After 'Yumi's Cells'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It Was a Blessing" Park Ji Hyun Talks about Working with Ahn Bo Hyun Again After 'Yumi's Cells'

Published 2024.01.23 17:58 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Was a Blessing" Park Ji Hyun Talks about Working with Ahn Bo Hyun Again After 'Yumi's Cells'
Actress Park Ji Hyun shared how excited she was when she learned she would be working with actor Ahn Bo Hyun once more in 'Flex X Cop'.

The production presentation for SBS' upcoming drama 'Flex X Cop' took place at the SBS broadcast center headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul, on January 23.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun attended the event with several other 'Flex X Cop' cast members and talked about the drama.

During the event, Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun each shared what it was like reuniting on the 'Flex X Cop' set after co-starring in TVING's series 'Yumi's Cells'; Ahn Bo Hyun portrayed the character 'Goo Woong', a game developer and the boyfriend of the main character 'Kim Yu-mi' (actress Kim Go-eun), while Park Ji Hyun played his friend and colleague, 'Seo Sae-yi'.
Park Ji Hyun
"I haven't had the opportunity to meet most of the 'Flex X Cop' cast before. So, it felt good to see Park Ji Hyun's friendly face on the set. I didn't get to know her better during the filming of 'Yumi's Cells' because the series only had a few episodes.", said Ahn Bo Hyun.

"But this time, we had plenty of opportunities to spend time together as we got to eat together, have team gatherings, and go on a short trip with the 'Flex X Cop' team. The team had such a great atmosphere that Park Ji Hyun and I joked that it would be perfect if we two did our job well because everyone else was doing great. I think we got good energy from the last SBS drama.", he remarked.
Park Ji Hyun
Park Ji Hyun said, "While filming 'Yumi's Cells', I realized that Ahn Bo Hyun was really nice. I did most of my filming with him since my character had a lot of scenes with 'Goo Woong'. Working with him, I noticed he is very good at making people feel comfortable. He's also very caring about people's feelings and genuinely cares about them. I was thrilled when I heard that I would be working with him again in 'Flex X Cop'."

"I was completely overwhelmed when I took on this project because it was my first time playing a lead role. In that state of mind, working with Ahn Bo Hyun was truly a blessing. I'm both grateful and sorry when I think about how much he had to help me while filming 'Flex X Cop'.", Park Ji Hyun added, expressing how thankful she is to Ahn Bo Hyun.
Park Ji Hyun
'Flex X Cop', a drama that follows the story of an immature third-generation family conglomerate inheritance turned detective who catches criminals by mobilizing his wealth, is set to premiere on January 26 at 10 pm.

(Credit= 'tvN D ENT' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지