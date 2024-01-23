[SBS Star] "It Was a Blessing" Park Ji Hyun Talks about Working with Ahn Bo Hyun Again After 'Yumi's Cells'

The production presentation for SBS' upcoming drama 'Flex X Cop' took place at the SBS broadcast center headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul, on January 23.
Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun attended the event with several other 'Flex X Cop' cast members and talked about the drama.
During the event, Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun each shared what it was like reuniting on the 'Flex X Cop' set after co-starring in TVING's series 'Yumi's Cells'; Ahn Bo Hyun portrayed the character 'Goo Woong', a game developer and the boyfriend of the main character 'Kim Yu-mi' (actress Kim Go-eun), while Park Ji Hyun played his friend and colleague, 'Seo Sae-yi'.
"But this time, we had plenty of opportunities to spend time together as we got to eat together, have team gatherings, and go on a short trip with the 'Flex X Cop' team. The team had such a great atmosphere that Park Ji Hyun and I joked that it would be perfect if we two did our job well because everyone else was doing great. I think we got good energy from the last SBS drama.", he remarked.
"I was completely overwhelmed when I took on this project because it was my first time playing a lead role. In that state of mind, working with Ahn Bo Hyun was truly a blessing. I'm both grateful and sorry when I think about how much he had to help me while filming 'Flex X Cop'.", Park Ji Hyun added, expressing how thankful she is to Ahn Bo Hyun.
