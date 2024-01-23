[SBS Star] "It Was a Blessing" Park Ji Hyun Talks about Working with Ahn Bo Hyun Again After 'Yumi's Cells'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Ji Hyun shared how excited she was when she learned she would be working with actor Ahn Bo Hyun once more in 'Flex X Cop'.The production presentation for SBS' upcoming drama 'Flex X Cop' took place at the SBS broadcast center headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul, on January 23.Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun attended the event with several other 'Flex X Cop' cast members and talked about the drama.During the event, Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun each shared what it was like reuniting on the 'Flex X Cop' set after co-starring in TVING's series 'Yumi's Cells'; Ahn Bo Hyun portrayed the character 'Goo Woong', a game developer and the boyfriend of the main character 'Kim Yu-mi' (actress Kim Go-eun), while Park Ji Hyun played his friend and colleague, 'Seo Sae-yi'."I haven't had the opportunity to meet most of the 'Flex X Cop' cast before. So, it felt good to see Park Ji Hyun's friendly face on the set. I didn't get to know her better during the filming of 'Yumi's Cells' because the series only had a few episodes.", said Ahn Bo Hyun."But this time, we had plenty of opportunities to spend time together as we got to eat together, have team gatherings, and go on a short trip with the 'Flex X Cop' team. The team had such a great atmosphere that Park Ji Hyun and I joked that it would be perfect if we two did our job well because everyone else was doing great. I think we got good energy from the last SBS drama.", he remarked.Park Ji Hyun said, "While filming 'Yumi's Cells', I realized that Ahn Bo Hyun was really nice. I did most of my filming with him since my character had a lot of scenes with 'Goo Woong'. Working with him, I noticed he is very good at making people feel comfortable. He's also very caring about people's feelings and genuinely cares about them. I was thrilled when I heard that I would be working with him again in 'Flex X Cop'.""I was completely overwhelmed when I took on this project because it was my first time playing a lead role. In that state of mind, working with Ahn Bo Hyun was truly a blessing. I'm both grateful and sorry when I think about how much he had to help me while filming 'Flex X Cop'.", Park Ji Hyun added, expressing how thankful she is to Ahn Bo Hyun.'Flex X Cop', a drama that follows the story of an immature third-generation family conglomerate inheritance turned detective who catches criminals by mobilizing his wealth, is set to premiere on January 26 at 10 pm.(Credit= 'tvN D ENT' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)