[SBS Star] "I Want to Gain More Muscles" Kim Jong-kook Has No Plans to Date Anyone for Now

Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that he has no plans to date anyone at the moment.On January 23, an online press conference for theLIFE's new show 'MAKE Handsome' (literal title) was held in the morning.'MAKE Handsome' is a show where the hosts―Kim Jong-kook, Solar of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO and stylist Kiu―give unconfident male contestants complete makeovers, turning them into much more good-looking men than before.During the press conference, Kim Jong-kook was asked if he was interested in participating in the show as a contestant.To this, Kim Jong-kook answered, "The aim of this show is not only to make our contestants look more handsome, but also to boost their self-esteem. For some reason, many believe that I have low self-esteem, but I actually have very high self-esteem."He continued, "I know I'm always wearing black and all, but that honestly doesn't mean anything. I'm always feeling confident in my black outfits. So, I'd rather help others build their self-esteem than try to improve my own, because I don't need help with that."Then, the host curiously asked, "How do you plan on making them look better when you don't wear anything else but black and gym clothes?" then exclaimed, "You also don't have a girlfriend!"Kim Jong-kook chuckled and answered, "Well, but I do have a good taste in stuff. And yes, I'm single. I would like to continuet to stay single for the time being. I don't plan on dating anyone for now. I want to keep my life as it is."He went on, "But I do want to gain more muscles. I would like to do more intensive training this year. Going to the gym would be more fun that way," then laughed.Born on April 25, 1976, Kim Jong-kook will be turning 48 in three months.(Credit= theLIFE)(SBS Star)