[SBS Star] Choo Sa-rang's 'The Return of Superman' Boyfriend Yuto's Recent Photos Unveil

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, and her 'The Return of Superman' boyfriend Yuto are revealed to be still close with each other.Recently, Yano Shiho updated her Instagram with some new photos and videos.The photos and videos showed Choo Sa Rang training at a boxing place with a male friend.The male friend turned out to be Yuto―Choo Sa Rang's boyfriend on 'The Return of Superman'.It had been a while since Yuto showed himself to the public, and many were surprised to witness how much he had grown over the years.Just like Choo Sa Rang, he was no longer a little baby; he was just as tall as Choo Sa Rang, who is slightly taller than most children around her age.Choo Sa Rang and Yuto were seen smiling as they stretched together, and concentrating hard while learning to box with a trainer.Choo Sa Rang gained fame from her appearance on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman' from 2013 until 2016.At the time, Yuto made a frequent appearance on the show as Choo Sa Rang's boyfriend; he attended the same kindergarten as her.Both Choo Sa Rang and Yuto were very young and small back then, with a lot of baby fat on their faces.On top of that, they had difficulty speaking complete sentences correctly.They are all grown up now, their arms and legs are longer, and they are also able to speak freely.Choo Sa Rang and Yuto were born in 2011, and are turning 13 this year.'The Return of Superman' fans are delighted to see them grown so well, and happy to know that they are still good friends.(Credit= 'shiho_style' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)