[SBS Star] "It Was a Misunderstanding" KyuHyun Apologizes for His Recent Comment about SM Ent.

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior apologized for what he recently said about his former agency, SM Entertainment, saying it was a misunderstanding.KyuHyun guested on the January 23 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Music High', hosted by hip-hop artist DIN DIN.During the show, KyuHyun addressed what he recently said about SM Entertainment which gained a lot of attention.On the January 20 broadcast of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros', KyuHyun shared what happened when he went to the SM Entertainment headquarters after he left the agency.KyuHyun said that when he went there for Super Junior's practice session, he found out that he now has to pay for his parking fees when visiting their headquarters; he also said, "Yes!", when asked if it was because he left the agency."I said it jokingly, but since it caused quite a stir, I think I owed an explanation.", the singer said on the radio, chuckling."I use my car to attend to the schedules. Since it's my car, I couldn't register it as a company vehicle while I was with the agency. So I paid for parking fees before, but the company used to pay me back."KyuHyun continued, "After I left the agency, I later discovered that my manager had been paying parking fees with my credit card every time I went to the SM Entertainment headquarters. I thought that it was unfair. However, I later heard that the workers at SM Entertainment had to pay for parking too, because the company leases the building instead of owning it. After learning about that, I realized I had a huge misunderstanding."When asked how people at SM Entertainment responded to his remark, KyuHyun said, "They weren't particularly upset about it. They just told me, 'We all pay parking fees, just like you do.'. I also learned that both company-registered cars and those that aren't registered all have to pay parking fees. I'd like to give my deepest, most sincere apology for any confusion I may have caused."When one of the listeners sent a message to the show about the high parking fees at SM Entertainment headquarters, KyuHyun stated, "That's what I thought. It's quite pricey. But I get it since everyone pays for it, not just me. Please, kindly forgive me for my misunderstanding. I'm thinking about buying a monthly ticket.""When I said it, I wasn't serious. It was a joke, but I may have gotten a bit worked up while saying it. But as I said, it was a misunderstanding.", the singer added.Last year, KyuHyun left his 18-year agency, SM Entertainment, and signed with Antenna Music for his solo activities.However, SM Entertainment still handles KyuHyun's activities as a Super Junior member.(Credit= 'JTBC Voyage' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Music High, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)