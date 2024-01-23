뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry About..." DARA Cries as She Gives Thunder ♥ MIMI Their Wedding Gifts
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry About..." DARA Cries as She Gives Thunder ♥ MIMI Their Wedding Gifts

Published 2024.01.23 14:00 View Count
[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry About..." DARA Cries as She Gives Thunder ♥ MIMI Their Wedding Gifts
K-pop artist DARA shed tears as she gave her brother Thunder and sister-in-law MIMI their wedding gifts. 

On January 22 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic', boy group MBLAQ's former member Thunder and MIMI of disbanded girl group gugudan were seen meeting Thunder's two sisters―DARA and non-celebrity Park Durami―at a Korean barbecue restaurant. 

In the middle of their meal, DARA headed out of their private room, saying, "I need to use the restroom real quick." 

She was not going to the restroom though, she was in fact secretly grabbing their surprise wedding gifts. 
Chosun's Real Romantic
When DARA returned to the room, she entered with two large red paper bags in her hands. 

As she gave them the bags, she commented, "I got you matching watches from Cartier, because Cartier is the most popular brand among soon-to-get-married couples." 

Thunder and MIMI's eyes widened in surprise at her unexpected gifts, and they put the watches on their wrists right away. 
Chosun's Real Romantic
Seeing the couple put them on, DARA said to them, "A lot of people think that Thunder is lucky for having a big sister who takes care of him at all times. But I never helped you two with your wedding." 

She continued with a shaky voice, "You and MIMI organized everything by yourselves without my help. I'm proud of you guys for that. I'm also... So sorry about that."

As DARA was finishing her sentence, tears rolled down her cheeks; Park Durami and MIMI also teared up. 

Thunder handed each of them some tissues so that they could wipe their tears, and said, "Oh, I'm sad as well." 

Since Thunder showed no tears, DARA playfully stated, "You're not really sad, are you? You don't seem sad at all! Look at us, we're all crying!" 
Chosun's Real Romantic
Chosun's Real Romantic
Last July, Thunder and MIMI made their 4-year relationship public. 

It was recently announced that Thunder and MIMI will be holding their wedding ceremony on May 26. 

(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지