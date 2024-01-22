뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Just Nibble on Jellies" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Worries Fans with Her Eating Habits
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Just Nibble on Jellies" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Worries Fans with Her Eating Habits

Published 2024.01.22 17:41 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Just Nibble on Jellies" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Worries Fans with Her Eating Habits
Taeyeon, the leader of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, just revealed her eating habits, and her reveal is making thousands of fans worried at the moment. 

On January 21, one fashion magazine released a 10-minute-long video of Taeyeon on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Taeyeon was seen recommending viewers some products they should gift their loved ones on Lunar New Year. 

The first set of things Taeyeon recommended they buy were vitamins and supplements. 

She said, "It might be a weird thing to say, but I'm really interested in vitamins and supplements. Taking them is an important activity of my day. I recommend you get vitamin A supplements for your loved ones. They're so great." 
Taeyeon
The next items Taeyeon recommended were jellies, saying, "I love jellies. I nibble on them all the time. I don't really have proper meals. I usually eat snacks, have some jellies, then take some coffee. That's pretty much all I eat in a day." 

She continued, "As an intervert, I like to simply watch YouTube and Netflix all day with jellies by my side. Oh, my mom's going to slap me in the back for this. But... Jellies are cute as well. And cute things are the best," then she chuckled. 
Taeyeon
Then, Taeyeon suggested people get a mini machine for Korea's beloved winter snack bungeo-ppang (a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with different toppings inside) that they can use at home. 

"It's freezing outside these days, and I always crave bungeo-ppang on cold days like this. I'm sure everyone will enjoy making them at home. It'll definitely be fun. But make sure you make bungeo-ppang with red bean paste fillings, not custard cream! I don't consider custard cream bunggeo-ppang as real bunggeo-ppang!" 
Taeyeon
Afterward, Taeyeon held up a heart-shaped frying pan and said with a laugh, "Look at it! How cute is this?! You should buy this because it's pretty. No other reason beside that." 

She went on to hint at her small appetite after that, "I don't cook often. I don't like cooking too. The only cooking I do is probably heating things up. I only cook when it's necessary. Those are times when I think I might die; I just make sure I don't starve to death." 

Upon watching this video, fans worriedly left comments saying things such as, "Unnie, don't just eat snacks, jellies and coffee. You've got to eat real food," "You need to eat proper food! No wonder you're so thin, Taeyeon," "This worries me. Please keep yourself healthy!" and more. 
 

(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지