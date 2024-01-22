[SBS Star] "I Just Nibble on Jellies" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Worries Fans with Her Eating Habits

On January 21, one fashion magazine released a 10-minute-long video of Taeyeon on their YouTube channel.
In this video, Taeyeon was seen recommending viewers some products they should gift their loved ones on Lunar New Year.
The first set of things Taeyeon recommended they buy were vitamins and supplements.
She said, "It might be a weird thing to say, but I'm really interested in vitamins and supplements. Taking them is an important activity of my day. I recommend you get vitamin A supplements for your loved ones. They're so great."
She continued, "As an intervert, I like to simply watch YouTube and Netflix all day with jellies by my side. Oh, my mom's going to slap me in the back for this. But... Jellies are cute as well. And cute things are the best," then she chuckled.
"It's freezing outside these days, and I always crave bungeo-ppang on cold days like this. I'm sure everyone will enjoy making them at home. It'll definitely be fun. But make sure you make bungeo-ppang with red bean paste fillings, not custard cream! I don't consider custard cream bunggeo-ppang as real bunggeo-ppang!"
She went on to hint at her small appetite after that, "I don't cook often. I don't like cooking too. The only cooking I do is probably heating things up. I only cook when it's necessary. Those are times when I think I might die; I just make sure I don't starve to death."
Upon watching this video, fans worriedly left comments saying things such as, "Unnie, don't just eat snacks, jellies and coffee. You've got to eat real food," "You need to eat proper food! No wonder you're so thin, Taeyeon," "This worries me. Please keep yourself healthy!" and more.
(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube)
(SBS Star)