[SBS Star] "I Just Nibble on Jellies" Girls' Generation Taeyeon Worries Fans with Her Eating Habits

Taeyeon, the leader of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, just revealed her eating habits, and her reveal is making thousands of fans worried at the moment.On January 21, one fashion magazine released a 10-minute-long video of Taeyeon on their YouTube channel.In this video, Taeyeon was seen recommending viewers some products they should gift their loved ones on Lunar New Year.The first set of things Taeyeon recommended they buy were vitamins and supplements.She said, "It might be a weird thing to say, but I'm really interested in vitamins and supplements. Taking them is an important activity of my day. I recommend you get vitamin A supplements for your loved ones. They're so great."The next items Taeyeon recommended were jellies, saying, "I love jellies. I nibble on them all the time. I don't really have proper meals. I usually eat snacks, have some jellies, then take some coffee. That's pretty much all I eat in a day."She continued, "As an intervert, I like to simply watch YouTube and Netflix all day with jellies by my side. Oh, my mom's going to slap me in the back for this. But... Jellies are cute as well. And cute things are the best," then she chuckled.Then, Taeyeon suggested people get a mini machine for Korea's beloved winter snack bungeo-ppang (a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with different toppings inside) that they can use at home."It's freezing outside these days, and I always crave bungeo-ppang on cold days like this. I'm sure everyone will enjoy making them at home. It'll definitely be fun. But make sure you make bungeo-ppang with red bean paste fillings, not custard cream! I don't consider custard cream bunggeo-ppang as real bunggeo-ppang!"Afterward, Taeyeon held up a heart-shaped frying pan and said with a laugh, "Look at it! How cute is this?! You should buy this because it's pretty. No other reason beside that."She went on to hint at her small appetite after that, "I don't cook often. I don't like cooking too. The only cooking I do is probably heating things up. I only cook when it's necessary. Those are times when I think I might die; I just make sure I don't starve to death."Upon watching this video, fans worriedly left comments saying things such as, "Unnie, don't just eat snacks, jellies and coffee. You've got to eat real food," "You need to eat proper food! No wonder you're so thin, Taeyeon," "This worries me. Please keep yourself healthy!" and more.(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)