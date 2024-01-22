뉴스
[SBS Star] Gong Myung Says He "Can't Get Used to" Seeing His Brother NCT DOYOUNG with Makeup On
Published 2024.01.22
[SBS Star] Gong Myung Says He "Can't Get Used to" Seeing His Brother NCT DOYOUNG with Makeup On
Actor Gong Myung talked about having a younger brother who also works in the entertainment industry.

On January 22, Gong Myung talked about his younger brother, DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT, during an interview with a news outlet about his upcoming film, 'Citizen of a Kind'.

When asked if he talks about work with his younger brother, Gong Myung replied, "Not much, since we have different jobs."

"I find it hard to share DOYOUNG my deep thoughts about work, and I think he feels the same way. Still, we always root for and help each other as much as possible."

He continued, "Whether we talk about work or not, knowing that my brother works in the same industry as me brings a sense of relief. Plus, we can talk to each other about the inside stories we wouldn't tell our parents. Recently, DOYOUNG reviewed my photoshoot and asked me which hair and makeup shop I go to. He then gave me some ideas about my style. It's nice to have someone I can openly talk to about those things."
Gong Myung & DOYOUNG
When asked if DOYOUNG went to the recent VIP premiere of 'Citizen of a Kind', Gong Myung said, "No, he couldn't. He was in Jakarta, Indonesia, at the time. I was a little disappointed because I had plans to use him to promote the movie. He's been away for a while, but I heard he's returning today or something."

"'Citizen of a Kind' will come out this week. Now I'm thinking of sending enough tickets for him and other NCT members with the request that they watch it together, take a photo, and share it on social media.", the actor playfully said.

Gong Myung added, "Even though I just said those things quite confidently, I might add 'please' and 'just this once' when I actually ask DOYOUNG to do that. Anyway, my brother is always willing to help me in any way possible."
Gong Myung & DOYOUNG
Later, Gong Myung said he still does not get used to seeing his brother with makeup.

"Seeing him in front of the camera with makeup still makes me feel strange. He looks very cool when performing on stage. However, I feel a little uncomfortable when the line between DOYOUNG as a K-pop star and my younger brother seems to get blurry."

"Once, we went to take a picture with our family, and he was wearing full makeup. Looking at the picture, I could clearly tell that DOYOUNG was a K-pop star and I was an actor. It's still hard to get used to seeing him with makeup on.", Gong Myung added.
Gong Myung & DOYOUNG
(Credit= 'do0_nct' '0myoung_0526' Instagram, ShowBox, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)    
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
