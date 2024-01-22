뉴스
[SBS Star] '34' Ryu Phillip Responds to Haters Saying His '51' Wife Mina Smells like Grandma

Published 2024.01.22
34-year-old singer Ryu Phillip gave his response to haters who say that his 51-year-old wife singer Mina smells like grandma. 

On January 21, Ryu Phillip uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel titled, "Why do couples with the older woman always get hated so much?" 

The video showed Ryu Phillip responding to negative comments posted on his YouTube channel, particularly about his wife Mina and their relationship.

Before Ryu Phillip started going through the comments, he warned that they may cause viewers discomfort. 
Ryu Phillip
They all contained strong words indeed; the first comment he read said, "Hey, granny. You look like you're in your 50s. So, stop trying to look young. You already look really aged." 

Ryu Phillip responded to this in a calm manner, "Mina doesn't look aged in person. See her for yourself. Come to our next fan meeting. Also, she's never tried to look young." 

The next one he came across was, "Doesn't she smell like grandma?"; Ryu Phillip explained that this is the most common kind of comment he gets. 

Regarding this comment, Ryu Phillip responded, "I guess if you're a teenager or someone in the 20s, then a person in their 50s may seem old that they could take that person as old as a grandmother. But I want to tell these guys that she does not smell." 

He calmly continued, "If you're healthy, then you wouldn't smell at all. She's never smoked in her life as well. Actually, you know what? She does smell. She smells like a beautiful flower." 
Ryu Phillip
Ryu Phillip
After that, Ryu Phillip read a comment that said, "They basically want to hear that age isn't important when it comes to love, but they use their age gap as a selling point. Only hypocrites will buy that." 

Ryu Phillip commented, "I've never once said I wanted to date a girl in their 20s. You clearly don't know how amazing this is because you're not with someone like Mina. Guys, be careful not to marry anyone who thinks like this." 

Wrapping up the video, Ryu Phillip stated, "The more I read, the more shocking comments I find. A good mind requires a good amount of training. Ultimately, I believe it's a loss for them anyway." 
 

The age difference between Ryu Phillip and Mina is 17 years, with Mina being the older one. 

They got married in 2018, when Ryu Phillip was in his 20s and Mina in her 40s; Ryu Phillip is currently 34 years old and Mina is 51 years old. 

(Credit= 'minakorea' Instagram, '@minakorea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
