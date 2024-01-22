[SBS Star] "Ji Yeon Runs to Me and..." Hwang Jae-gyun Shares Why He Loves Going Home After Work

이미지 확대하기

Professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun described his happy married life with Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA.On January 20 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Hwang Jae-gyun made a guest appearance.In this episode of 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Hwang Jae-gyun was seen spending time with actor Min Woo Hyuk.While speaking together, Hwang Jae-gyun told Min Woo Hyuk that he has always dreamed of having the same kind of married life as Min Woo Hyuk, because Min Woo Hyuk and his wife had such a great relationship with one another.When Min Woo Hyuk asked Hwang Jae-gyun about his married life, not Hwang Jae-gyun, but his manager answered for him, making Hwang Jae-gyun blush."Jae-gyun's probably the most romantic guy in Jamsil. He calls Ji Yeon as soon as his game ends, making all cute sounds. Even when games don't go too well, he never sounds down or annoyed when he speaks to her."With a slightly red face, Hwang Jae-gyun said, "I decided that I was going to marry Ji Yeon only after three months into our relationship. The decision was made fast, but I was just certain that she was the one. When I first told her that I wanted to marry her, she didn't take it seriously."He continued, "But as I kept saying it, she apparently started to think, 'Is he really the one that I'm going to marry?' Soon, she decided that she wanted to marry me as well. Our decision was made much quicker than most people. That's for sure."After that, he gave a few details about his marriage, "The best moment of the day is when I get home after work, and Ji Yeon runs to the front door to greet me when she hears me enter the passcode on the door lock. I find that really cute."Then, the baseball player shared why he prefers his current life to a single life, "Back when I was single, I could do whatever I wanted to do. My happiness came from living freely. That was definitely nice and fun, but I feel happier now. The happiness I feel being with her is much bigger than the happiness I felt having the freedom to do anything I wanted to do. I truly love my life now."Born in 1987, Hwang Jae-gyun is six years older than Ji Yeon, who was born in 1993.The couple made their relationship public in February 2022; their wedding was held later that year in December.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)