[SBS Star] "They Told Me that..." KyuHyun Thinks SM Ent. Began Treating Him Differently After He Left?
[SBS Star] "They Told Me that..." KyuHyun Thinks SM Ent. Began Treating Him Differently After He Left?

Published 2024.01.22 14:42
[SBS Star] "They Told Me that..." KyuHyun Thinks SM Ent. Began Treating Him Differently After He Left?
KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared what happened when he visited SM Entertainment headquarters after parting ways with the agency.

On the January 20 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros', KyuHyun guested alongside HYOLYN and BORA of K-pop girl group SISTAR19.

During the episode, KyuHyun talked about his departure from SM Entertainment, his agency of 18 years, and his subsequent signing with Antenna Music.

"Antenna Music handles my solo activities while SM Entertainment still takes care of my activities as a Super Junior member.", KyuHyun revealed.

KyuHyun said he did not get any money from Antenna Music for signing with them and added, "I was with SM Entertainment for 18 years. If I had renewed my contract, I would have spent my forties there, too. As I'm approaching my late thirties, I wanted to take on another challenge."
KyuHyun
KyuHyun also shared his experience of joining Antenna Music, stating, "There weren't many agencies that covered a diverse range of activities that I do. I make television appearances, perform in musicals, and engage in singing activities."

"I was actually considering starting my agency. When I was looking for advice, Antenna Music convinced me to join them.", he added.

When asked about the difference between SM Entertainment and Antenna Music, KyuHyun replied, "SM Entertainment is a big company with a huge headquarters. On the other hand, the headquarters of Antenna Music is relatively small."

"At Antenna Music, everyone comes together and encourages each other when working on something. In SM Entertainment's case, they have a well-organized system that gets things done very quickly."
KyuHyun
KyuHyun later mentioned he was the last member who stayed in the Super Junior dorm and said, "They kicked me out."; he added that it was a joke and that the agency had given him time to find a new place.

He then quickly said, "There's something I need to say. I went to the SM Entertainment headquarters for Super Junior's practice session, and the agency said they won't cover my parking fees anymore, so I need to pay for it myself."
KyuHyun
Another Super Junior member HeeChul, one of the 'Knowing Bros' cast, laughed and asked, "Is it because you're no longer with the agency?"; KyuHyun responded, "Yes! I couldn't believe it. I'm still a Super Junior member."

However, KyuHyun said his love for SM Entertainment remains intact and added, "In fact, I've rented a house just across the street from the agency's former headquarters."
KyuHyun
(Credit= 'JTBC Voyage' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
