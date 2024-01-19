[SBS Star] "We Did 60 Shows a Month" HYOLYN & BORA Tell How SISTAR Helped STARSHIP Ent. Buy a Building

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HYOLYN and BORA of SISTAR19, a unit from disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR, reflected on the hectic SISTAR schedule during the peak of their popularity.HYOLYN and BORA guested on the January 18 episode of K-pop boy group JYJ member Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show."'Ma Boy' and 'I Swear' were all-time my favorite SISTAR songs. I loved them so much.", Kim Jae Joong told HYOLYN and BORA, making them smile."I mean, you guys had so many hits! And I know that singers who have many popular songs can make a lot of money doing live shows. How often did you guys use to perform at those events?", he asked.BORA replied, "We used to perform at various venues all year long. Our lives were a repetitive process of making new songs for an album, having a comeback, and then going on live shows once our album activities were done."When Kim Jae Joong asked, "How many shows did you guys do in a year?""There were usually three to four live shows a day. Our company was in Seoul, and those shows took place all over the country. So we used to set the show that is farthest away from the city as our first schedule of the day. After doing the first one, we made stops for other schedules, making our way back to Seoul.", HYOLYN said.BORA added, "When college festival season came, we used to perform at up to four different colleges in Seoul in a single evening, as many college festivals start during that time."According to what BORA and HYOLYN said, SISTAR used to perform approximately fifty to sixty live shows per month."I think our group has done many live shows, especially compared to other groups.", HYOLYN remarked.Kim Jae Joong, stunned, said, "I think it's safe to say that you guys are the ones who made your then agency, STARSHIP Entertainment, what it is today.""I suppose the money our group made bought them a whole building.", BORA replied, "Back when we first started, the company owned only one floor of a building. The practice room was even smaller than this set. With our group's success, the company bought each floor of the building, one by one, until they owned the whole building, eventually becoming a huge company."(Credit= '우하머그 uhmg studio' YouTube, STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)