[SBS Star] IU Once Again Gifts Snacks to Fans at the Airport; She Has Been Doing This for 10 Years Now
Published 2024.01.19 17:36 View Count
K-pop artist IU was once again spotted giving snacks to fans upon her arrival at the airport. 

On January 15, IU returned to Korea from Italy after attending a fashion event in Milan. 

When she arrived at Incheon International Airport, she was welcomed by hundreds of fans. 

Not only did she wave and smile at them, but she also handed them a bunch of snacks that she bought in Italy for them. 

IU did not just buy one kind of snack for them; she bought different types of snacks from candies to sweets, mini wafers, chocolates. 

After receiving these snacks from IU, fans opened them up, shared them equally and took them home, feeling IU's warmth. 

Then, they showed off how sweet and incredible their star was online. 
According to fans of IU, it has been about 10 years since she purchased snacks abroad and gave those to them once she arrived in Korea. 

It started with buying them little candies at first, but it apparently got bigger and bigger that she constantly gives them a great variety of snacks each time these days. 

She would usually buy unique duty-free Korean snacks for non-Korean fans, and snacks from other countries for Korean fans, they said. 

They also added that IU tells them off if they do not keep order when receiving her special gift. 
Every K-pop fan's heart melted to read that IU cares so much for her fans; they left comments such as, "10 years?! Wow, she's such a sweet person," "That is exactly why everybody loves her," "OMG! That's amazing!" and more. 

(Credit= '4take5ri' X, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지