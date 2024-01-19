뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HyunA's Fans Are Against Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung Who Was Involved in Serious Crimes
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HyunA's Fans Are Against Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung Who Was Involved in Serious Crimes

Published 2024.01.19 14:22 Updated 2024.01.19 14:24 View Count
[SBS Star] HyunA's Fans Are Against Her Dating Yong Jun-hyung Who Was Involved in Serious Crimes
K-pop artist HyunA's fans are against her dating another K-pop artist Yong Jun-hyung due to his past. 

In the evening of January 18, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung updated their Instagram with the same photo at the same time. 

The photo was of the two walking on the beach holding hands together, taken from the back. 

Along with the photo, HyunA captioned a 'couple with a heart in the middle' emoji. 

Seeing this, a lot of people started assuming that they were in a relationship, and their dating news quickly spread online. 
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
Then on January 19, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung's agencies gave their official response to their viral dating news. 

Both of their responses were brief; they stated, "We are not involved in our artists' personal matters. So, there's nothing we can say about the news." 

Since this is generally the move that entertainment agencies tend to make when something is true, it is currently believed that they are in a relationship. 
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
But fans of HyunA are not happy about her new love, because Yong Jun-hyung was involved in serious crimes before. 

Yong Jun-hyung was part of the Burning Sun scandal, where a group of K-pop stars were accused of filming sexual videos without consent and sharing them in their group chat. 

Yong Jun-hyung, soloist Jung Joon-young, boy band FTISLAND's former member Choi Jong-hoon and more were the members of the group chat; they were connected to Burning Sun, which was a club owned by boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI.

The key members of the group chat, Jung Joon-young was jailed for rape and recording/sharing videos of his sexual acts with women, and Choi Jong-hoon was also sent to prison for rape. 

When the police became aware of the incident and more details began to be revealed through the investigation, Yong Jun-hyung admitted to watching these illegal videos that were shared in the group chat. 

Yong Jun-hyung departed from his group Highlight after that, in March 2019, and made a solo comeback in November 2022. 
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
Fans of HyunA are leaving comments under her Instagram post, saying things like, "Seriously? Why chose him out of so many other guys? No, unnie, just no," "Please tell us this isn't true," "He was associated with big crimes. It's not too late to break up with him, HyunA. Please break up with him!" and more. 

(Credit= '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' 'bigbadboii' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지