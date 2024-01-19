[SBS Star] Kim Ji-hun Reacts to His Past Comment that Said, "I Can Attract Any Woman I Want"

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Ji-hun said he regrets something he said 12 years ago about his love life.A new episode of comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show was released on January 18, featuring Kim Ji-hun as a guest.When another host, comedian Shin Kyu-jin, mentioned how frequently Kim Ji-hun used to appear on TV shows with Tak Jae Hoon in the past, the actor commented that Tak Jae Hoon was why he stopped appearing on TV shows.The actor said, "Tak Jae Hoon told me I should stop doing TV shows because I'm not funny. What he said didn't hurt my feelings. It just made me realize that I'm not a funny person. I decided to stop appearing on TV shows and concentrate on presenting myself as an actor.""I've known Tak Jae Hoon for over a decade, and he has never once given me a compliment. The strange thing is that I like him nevertheless. I think I might have a problem.", Kim Ji-hun said with a sense of wonder, making Tak Jae Hoon laugh.Kim Ji-hun also talked about the attention he has been getting from global fans after starring in Netflix's original series, 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area'.Tak Jae Hoon asked, "Is it true that you've been getting tons of messages from fans worldwide asking you to marry them?""It's true.", Kim Ji-hun replied, "Eighty percent of the messages or comments I get on my social media come from fans in Brazil. I believe it's because the previous two to three projects I was on became popular in the country."During the show, Tak Jae Hoon said that he found an intriguing statement made by Kim Ji-hun in a past interview.After mentioning that the interview happened in 2012, Shin Kyu-jin started reading what Kim Ji-hun said aloud: "I'm like a real-life version of actor Ryu Seung Ryong's character in the movie 'All About My Wife', a Casanova. I can attract any woman I want if I set my mind to it. I avoid getting into relationships because I might hurt their feelings."When Tak Jae Hoon asked Kim Ji-hun if he remembered saying such a thing, he said, "You said it was a 2012 interview, right? I don't remember mentioning that, but I do recall how immature I used to be.""Back then, I would say things without thinking and damage my own reputation. I regret it now.", the actor said.(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)