[SBS Star] A New Project or Romance? Fans Discover HyunA & Yong Jun-hyung's Dating 'Evidence' Online

K-pop artists HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung are speculated to be dating one another, and fans found their dating 'evidence' online.On January 18, both HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung uploaded the same photo of themselves walking on the beach hand in hand on their Instagram.In the caption, HyunA inserted a 'couple with a heart in the middle' emoji, and she also 'liked' comments saying, "Congratulations! Rooting for your new love!"Seeing this, many assumed that they were in a relationship; it was HyunA's second time making her relationship public after her relationship with solo artist DAWN, whom she broke up with in December 2022.HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung were under the same label CUBE Entertainment in the past, and collaborated for a song 'Change' in 2010.Because of this reason, some took the photo as part of their another collaboration.But one fan soon dug up a photo uploaded by a restaurant last November, which was a photo of their autographs and writings that said, "Thank you. We enjoyed our meal."Along with the photo, the restaurant wrote, "Thank you so much for visiting us, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung!"With this discovery, even those fans who thought they were collaborating again leaned toward them 'dating' than 'working together'; they believe the two have been dating each other for at least three months.Yong Jun-hyung was involved in the Burning Sun scandal, in which a group of K-pop stars was accused of filming sexual videos without consent and sharing them in a group chat.The members of the group chat included K-pop stars such as Yong Jun-hyung, soloist Jung Joon-young, boy band FTISLAND's former member Choi Jong-hoon and more; they were connected to a club named Burning Sun, owned by boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI.The main members of the group chat, Jung Joon-young was jailed for rape and recording/sharing videos of his sexual acts with women, and Choi Jong-hoon was also sent to prison for rape.When the police became aware of the incident and more details began to be revealed through the investigation, Yong Jun-hyung admitted to viewing these illegal videos that were sent in the group chat.He left his group Highlight after that, in March 2019, and returned to the industry with a new solo album in November 2022.Since he was majorly involved in the scandal, the majority of HyunA's fans are not happy seeing her being associated with Yong Jun-hyung in any ways, whether they are actually dating each other or doing a project together.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, Online Community, SBS Inkigayo, MBC Show! Music Core)(SBS Star)