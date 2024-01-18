[SBS Star] Korea's First Transgender TV Personality Ha Ri-soo Says, "So Many Celebrities Asked Me Out!"

이미지 확대하기

Ha Ri-soo, Korea's first transgender entertainer, shared how popular she was among celebrities.On January 16, Ha Ri-soo guested on a YouTube show hosted by a famous fortune teller, her close friend.While speaking with each other, Ha Ri-soo told her friend about her early debut days."It's always been my dream to enter this industry ever since I was young. After making my debut, I didn't just stick with one area; I've done all kinds of things, from modeling to drama extras.""But at that time I received hundreds of offers to play roles in adult projects. I had to be naked in them. As those were the main offers that I got, I started thinking, 'Maybe it's about time I end my career here.' I was really frustrated. I felt so lost for about 10 months after that.""Then, one day, I unexpectedly received a life-changing offer. They asked me to be a commercial model for a cosmetic brand. It was that commercial that gave me instant star status."After that, Ha Ri-soo talked about being asked out by a number of well-known figures around that time.She said, "When I was in Japan, the owner of a large Japanese company showed interest in me. He was a lot older than I was though, so... It just ended like that."She continued, "But a great number of Korean chaebol (families of large companies in Korea) and celebrities asked me out," then cheerfully added, "Well, I'm beautiful. Obviously, I was popular. I had to be, look at me!"When her fortune teller friend curiously asked if she plans on getting married any time soon, Ha Ri-soo responded, "No, probably not any time soon. I want to live by myself right now. I want to just enjoy going on a date time to time. You know what I mean, right?"Born in February 1975, Ha Ri-soo made her debut in 2001; she gained attention for her prettier-than-women beauty.(Credit= '베짱이엔터테인먼트' YouTube)(SBS Star)