[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Says His Daughter Recognizes Him on TV But Is Confused About GUMMY's Face

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared adorable updates about his five-year-old daughter.On the January 18 episode of a YouTube show 'Pinggyego', Cho Jung Seok guested and talked with comedians Yu Jae Seok and Cho Se-ho.After receiving a warm welcome, Cho Jung Seok was asked how his daughter, Ye-won, was doing."She was born in 2020, now five and a half years old.", he said."Wow, Ye-won is already five years old!", Yu Jae Seok exclaimed, while Cho Se-ho added, "She must be quite the talker now."Cho Jung Seok nodded and said, "Indeed. She has recently begun to talk A LOT."Yu Jae Seok, the father of a boy and a girl, said that the age of five is a special time, saying, "It's when the babies are at their most adorable."Cho Jung Seok shared how he and his wife, singer GUMMY have been working on Ye-won's sentence structure, saying, "She has been saying, 'Daddy, want a cookie?', when she means, 'I want a cookie, Daddy.'. Now she got better that she fixes her mistakes by herself without even looking at me. She's like, 'Daddy, want a cookie…? I want a cookie.'. Now she's all about saying no to everything.""The 'no' phase is when you should go with the flow. It's the only time your kid says no when you ask, 'You want Daddy to play with you?'.", Yu Jae Seok jokingly said, and his little parenting advice made the actor laugh out loud.When Yu Jae Seok asked Cho Jung Seok if Ye-won could recognize him on TV, Cho Jung Seok said that she could."When I'm on TV, she points at the screen and says, 'Daddy!'.", said the actor."Interestingly, she responds differently to Ji-yeon (GUMMY's actual name)'s face. She sees foreign actresses or models on TV, thinks they are Ji-yeon, and yells, 'Mommy!'.", the actor said, causing everyone to laugh.When Yu Jae Seok asked Cho Jung Seok about GUMMY's reaction to him appearing on the show, the actor amusingly replied, "Well, she told me to go babble as much as I want.", causing a hearty laugh from Yu Jae Seok."I come across her at weddings a lot since people often ask her to perform at their wedding. Her singing is truly incredible.", Yu Jae Seok said, adding, "And you're quite good at singing as well, Jung Seok!""I'm nothing compared to her. Her singing is on a whole another level.", the actor remarked, sounding quite proud.Meanwhile, Cho Jung Seok married GUMMY in October 2018; they welcomed their daughter in August 2020.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, CJeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)