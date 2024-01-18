뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Feel like There's Nobody I Can Rely On and..." GOT7 JACKSON Hints at Retirement in 5 Years
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Feel like There's Nobody I Can Rely On and..." GOT7 JACKSON Hints at Retirement in 5 Years

Published 2024.01.18 16:39 Updated 2024.01.18 16:41 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Feel like There's Nobody I Can Rely On and..." GOT7 JACKSON Hints at Retirement in 5 Years
JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 hinted at his impending retirement.

Earlier this month, Chinese news outlet 'China Daily' reported that JACKSON mentioned retirement during his recent interview with fashion magazine 'Harper's BAZAAR'. 

During this interview, JACKSON apparently admitted to suffering from depression. 

The K-pop artist stated, "There aren't many people around me. My teammates are there, but they're pretty much all I have. So, once my mind starts filling up with these unstoppable negative thoughts, I feel so empty. At times like that, I feel like there's no one I can rely on; I can only rely on myself." 

He continued, "I don't know. I'll be turning 30 soon, and I want to try something new after 35. That may be doing something behind the stage or just something completely unrelated to anything I've done up to now," mentioning the possibility of imminent retirement. 
JACKSON
JACKSON also revealed in this interview that he experienced a sense of failure despite being deemed successful. 

"The biggest failure I experienced following my debut was failing to release any solo songs that are considered a hit," he said.

He ended the interview on a positive note though, saying, "But I believe that one day, more people will get my songs and listen to them."  
JACKSON
Debuted 10 years ago, in January 2014, GOT7 dropped a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop Stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on. 

At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one. 

Recently, JACKSON has mainly been active in China; he has not been active in the Korean entertainment business since 2022.
JACKSON
(Credit= 'jacksonwang852g7' Instagram, 'M2MPD' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지