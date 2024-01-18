[SBS Star] "I Feel like There's Nobody I Can Rely On and..." GOT7 JACKSON Hints at Retirement in 5 Years

이미지 확대하기

JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 hinted at his impending retirement.Earlier this month, Chinese news outlet 'China Daily' reported that JACKSON mentioned retirement during his recent interview with fashion magazine 'Harper's BAZAAR'.During this interview, JACKSON apparently admitted to suffering from depression.The K-pop artist stated, "There aren't many people around me. My teammates are there, but they're pretty much all I have. So, once my mind starts filling up with these unstoppable negative thoughts, I feel so empty. At times like that, I feel like there's no one I can rely on; I can only rely on myself."He continued, "I don't know. I'll be turning 30 soon, and I want to try something new after 35. That may be doing something behind the stage or just something completely unrelated to anything I've done up to now," mentioning the possibility of imminent retirement.JACKSON also revealed in this interview that he experienced a sense of failure despite being deemed successful."The biggest failure I experienced following my debut was failing to release any solo songs that are considered a hit," he said.He ended the interview on a positive note though, saying, "But I believe that one day, more people will get my songs and listen to them."Debuted 10 years ago, in January 2014, GOT7 dropped a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop Stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on.At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one.Recently, JACKSON has mainly been active in China; he has not been active in the Korean entertainment business since 2022.(Credit= 'jacksonwang852g7' Instagram, 'M2MPD' X)(SBS Star)