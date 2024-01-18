[SBS Star] "First, I'm Not Upset About My Little Screen Time" Park Seo Jun Shares His 'The Marvels' Experience

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun spoke in detail about his experience filming 'The Marvels'.On January 17, Park Seo Jun's recent press interview was published online.During this interview, Park Seo Jun talked about his first experience of working on a Hollywood blockbuster 'The Marvels'.Park Seo Jun said, "It was my first time I worked on such a large project with huge production costs. And things were definitely different on site. It was much more organized, and everybody really respected each other."He continued, "Since we filmed in the UK, I thought there would only be British people there, but everyone there was from all parts of the world. Every day, we started our day by dancing together to exciting music. That was fun."But the actor explained that filming in English was challenging for him, "The director always encouraged me, telling me I was doing well. But it was still difficult to act and communicate in English the whole time."Then, Park Seo Jun brought up the issue of his short screen time; his total screen time in 'The Marvels' was less than three minutes, and many were disappointed about that.Park Seo Jun commented, "It was a valuable experience that doesn't come easily in life. I took on that role, knowing how much screen time I had. I don't feel upset about the amount of my screen time in the movie, because the main reason I joined the team was to experience the process of making a movie in Hollywood. It may be an experience that might not be repeated in the future. So, I'm just grateful that I had this opportunity."Lastly, Park Seo Jun shared an interesting thing that he had to go through on site, "'The Marvels' was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I had to get tested at least four times a week."He laughed, then added, "I've never been more poked in the nose like that in my life."2023-premiered 'The Marvels' is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics; it is a sequel to 'Captain Marvel', which was a film released in 2019.The main cast of 'The Marvels' include Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson and Park Seo Jun.Park Seo Jun played the role of 'Prince Yan', a charismatic prince of the planet called Aladna.(Credit= Walt Disney Company Korea, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)