[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals that There Is a 'Running Man' Group Chat Without Yu Jae Seok in It

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer HAHA disclosed a shocking fact: there is a 'Running Man' group chat without entertainer Yu Jae Seok in it.On January 17 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', HAHA made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts mentioned HAHA being a social butterfly, saying, "We heard that you're pretty much always at gatherings when you're not working; you're constantly seen here and there. Since you're a member of so many groups, you must be part of tons of group chats as well."Seeing HAHA nod, they asked with curiosity, "Doesn't it get confusing if there are that many group chats?"HAHA immediately replied, "Yes, it's confusing, and weird too," then added, "I'm usually the one who creates group chats, and there's not just one group chat per group. If I were to make a group chat with you guys, for instance, I will create a main one, then make another one without one particular person in it. I may make a different one including that one I left out earlier, but this time, without another person in it. So, there are a bunch of group chats within one group."As an example, he spoke about 'Running Man' group chats, "There is even a group chat without Yu Jae Seok in it. Don't get me wrong though. It's not like I'm trying to leave somebody out on purpose. I'm just afraid that I might make a mistake by bringing something up that might upset them. I'm simply being careful. So, I name every one of my group chat to make sure I don't get confused."The hosts then asked, "But doesn't that mean there might be group chats without you in them? How do you feel about that?"HAHA answered, "Ah, I mean... I do understand them, because I often create group chats without some people in it, but it did make me feel kind of funny when I actually discovered that it existed."The singer continued, "One day, I called Yang Sechan in the evening and asked what he was up to. He answered, 'I'm out having some drinks.' Right then, I heard Jeon So Min's laughs and some 'Running Man' production crew's laughs. I asked where he was and Yang Sechan was like, 'Oh, I'm having some drinks with Jeon So Min. That's all.' But I could sense that it wasn't just a casual meet-up, it was more like a team-based gathering. I couldn't help but feel a little down about that."He went on, "I called Yu Jae Seok right after I hung up with Yang Se Chan. I told him that they were having a team-based gathering without us, and do you know what he said? He said, 'Oh, yeah. I know.' I felt quite upset then. When things like that happens, I definitely feel upset."Upon hearing this, one of the hosts Jang Do-yeon playfully responded, "I bet the name of that group chat was, 'HAHA X'!"(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)